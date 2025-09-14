Abu Dhabi: As part of its mission to enhance fertility care in the region, Burjeel Holdings has commenced the Trust Fertility & Gynecology Conference 2025, bringing together leading international and regional experts in reproductive medicine, gynecology, embryology, and fertility technology. Hosted by the Group’s Trust Fertility Clinic, the largest fertility center in the UAE, the inaugural two-day conference is themed ‘Building Trust in Fertility Innovation’ and serves as a platform to exchange knowledge, explore emerging techniques, and discuss ethical frameworks in fertility care.

The conference was inaugurated by H.E Dr. Sedra Rashed AlMansoori, Member of the Federal National Council (UAE), Member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Health Committee, and Consultant Family Physician. “Here in the UAE, the subject of this conference is closely aligned with our national priorities. The leadership has declared this year as the ‘Year of Community’, and a dedicated Ministry of Family has been established to enhance stability and cohesion. Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, has long championed family development, child welfare, and women’s empowerment. The UAE, alongside leading institutions such as Burjeel Holdings, has placed fertility and family well-being at the heart of its agenda,” said H.E Dr. Sedra, inaugurating the conference,

The opening ceremony was also attended by members of the Federal National Council, including H.E. Dr. Amal Al-Haddabi, H.E. Mariam AlZaabi, and H.E. Asma bint Mana Al Otaiba, along with Mr. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and other senior officials.

Expert-Led Insights into the Future of Fertility Care

The two-day conference will bring more than 50 global experts and delegates from over 25 countries for expert-led sessions aimed at enhancing skills and advancing knowledge in reproductive health. It will feature 20 research papers and 19 scientific sessions covering a comprehensive range of topics related to fertility.

Prior to the conference, six specialized workshops were conducted, offering hands-on training in AI applications in IVF laboratories, hysteroscopy for fertility, Ovarian Tissue Cryopreservation, laparoscopic fertility surgery, and other complex procedures.

“By bringing global fertility experts together, we are pushing the boundaries of science and technology while fulfilling our commitment to every family who entrusts us with their greatest hope,” said Mr. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

Key speakers of the conference include Prof. Alison Campbell, Chief Scientific Officer, CARE Fertility Group, UK, who recently developed an award-winning AI tool to support embryo selection; Prof. Horace Roman, who presented fertility-preserving surgical techniques in endometriosis; and Prof. Osama Shawki, recognized for his innovations in hysteroscopy. Experts from Sheikh Khalifa University are also contributing, providing interdisciplinary perspectives on AI applications in reproductive health.

“From sperm and embryo selection to preservation techniques, cutting-edge technologies are already demonstrating their ability to enhance key stages of IVF. In the future, the integration of science and technology will allow us to deliver more precise, personalized, and effective treatments. The conference will provide an insightful perspective on this ongoing evolution,” said Dr. Walid Sayed, Group Medical Director, Trust Fertility Clinic.

Prof. Ahmed Elbohoty, Conference Chairman and Consultant in Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Medicine, Trust Fertility Clinic, added that the conference is a unique opportunity to chart the roadmap for the safe and responsible adoption of AI in fertility practices. The insights and evidence presented here will help shape the way the technology is integrated into clinical practice, he noted.