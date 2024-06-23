Muscat: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, ahlibank represented by the “ahlicares” team has conducted a visit to the Social Welfare Home for the elderly, participating in a day of community service and engagement with the senior residents of the home, with the aim of providing an avenue for meaningful participation and making a positive difference in the lives of the residents.

During their visit, the ahlicares team delivered essential care items to the elderly, supplying basic necessities and medical equipment which would enhance the home’s services and the quality of life of its residents. Additionally, the team engaged in a dedicated socialization day, where they interacted with the elderly through various activities, games, storytelling sessions, and lunch with the aim of spreading joy and happiness among them.

Jumana Al Hashmi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at ahlibank, stated, “At ahlibank, we are committed to making a positive difference in the communities we serve, including the elderly. As part of our social responsibility initiatives and in alignment with Oman Vision 2040, we aim to offer moral support to society, promote humanitarian values, and provide top-notch banking services. This visit provided us with the chance to engage with the elderly residents of the home, enhancing their quality of life while spreading joy and happiness. Through such endeavors, we inspire our employees to pursue meaningful goals, encouraging volunteerism and contributing to the creation of a more inclusive society.”

The bank’s visit to the Social Welfare Home reflects our endeavors towards instilling the values ​​of participation and giving among members of society. This outreach effort enabled the bank to connect with diverse segments of the community, further strengthening its role as a key partner in driving economic and social progress in the country.