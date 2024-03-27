Muscat, Oman: For the second year in a row, ahlibank, a leading financial institution in the Sultanate of Oman, recently held its Ramadan Souq initiative in collaboration with the SMEs Development Authority (Riyada), an event aimed at supporting local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The second edition of the Souq was held at ahlibank’s Headquarters in Wattayah from 21st until 23rd of March, 2024, and was met with resounding success.

In line with its commitment to furthering the goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040, ahlibank’s Souq provided a platform for SMEs to showcase their products and services. The event garnered attention and exposure to SMEs that are new to the market, thereby facilitating their growth and enhancing their reach to a wider audience. A testament to ahlibank’s successful CSR programs, the Souq witnessed the participation of a number of SMEs, and marked a step forward in the Bank’s community engagement roadmap.

Commenting on the initiative, Jumana Al Hashmi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at ahlibank, said, “ahlibank is proud to once again host the Ramadan Souq. During the holy month, we not only aim to promote creativity, but we also wish to provide opportunities for SMEs to prosper in the current financial landscape. The event supports various categories of entrepreneurs, showcasing their talents and displaying their offerings. We believe SMEs are the backbone of the economy, and together, we will empower key individuals and impact the community at large.”

The SMEs displayed a variety of Eid preparations products, such as clothing, perfumes, and local crafts that appealed to consumers. ahlibank’s initiative instated a conducive environment that has helped budding businesses to thrive and grow, thereby creating employment opportunities and providing individuals with avenues for professional growth.

ahlibank has been instrumental in supporting various community development projects. The Bank has provided a holistic portfolio for SMEs across various sectors. By engaging with SMEs and entrepreneurs, ahlibank has cemented its position as a Partner for Excellence; playing an active role as a vital contributor to the socio-economic development of the Sultanate of Oman.