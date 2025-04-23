Cairo: Agthia Group PJSC (“Agthia” or “the Group”), one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, held its Annual General Meeting today. During the meeting, shareholders approved the Group’s financial results for the year ending 31 December 2024, as well as all other recommendations by the Board of Directors, including the recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of 21.03 fils per share for the full year 2024, totaling AED 175 million a 19.0% increase compared to 2023. This includes a second-half dividend of 10.72 fils per share, in line with the Group’s semi-annual dividend policy. An interim dividend of 10.31 fils per share (AED 85.7 million) was already paid for the first half of the year, underlining Agthia’s commitment to delivering sustained shareholder value.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Agthia Group, said: “The Board’s recommendation and subsequent approval of a 19% year-on-year increase in full-year dividends reflects our ongoing commitment to creating sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders. Our progressive dividend policy remains a key pillar of shareholder engagement, underscoring our confidence in the Group’s strategic direction and operational strength. As we continue to pursue growth across regional and international markets, we remain firmly focused on unlocking further value in the years to come to all our stakeholders.”

Agthia Group recently reported a solid fiscal performance in the financial year 2024, with Group net revenue growing over 7.7% year-on-year to reach AED 4.9 billion. While Group EBITDA declined 1.5% year-on-year to AED 679 million, reflecting pressures in parts of the business, strong performances from Abu Auf and core UAE businesses helped partially offset the impact. Group’s Reported Net Profit climbed 7.4% to AED 321.8 million, with earnings per share up 7.9%, reinforcing Agthia’s resilience in navigating complex operating environment while delivering shareholder value and remaining well-positioned for sustainable growth and strategic expansion.

