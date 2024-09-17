Abu Dhabi (UAE): The World Tennis League (WTL) is delighted to announce that the Grammy Award winning-artist Akon will be performing at the third season of the league, scheduled to be held at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22, 2024.

With Akon joining the legendary rock musician Bryan Adams and American pop diva Anastacia in a star-studded line-up of artists, the WTL promises to be bigger and more exciting as it builds on the success of the previous seasons.

The chart-topping artist, who performed in the last edition, is set to enthral the crowd with his live performances on December 21, concluding the penultimate day of the WTL 2024 at the Etihad arena in Yas Island.

Akon, who performed in the previous edition of the World Tennis League, is an influential figure in the music world. His unique blend of R&B, hip-hop and pop music has captivated audiences worldwide for decades and dominated the charts with hits like Smack That, Right Now (Na Na Na), Lonely and I Wanna Love You.

Building on the success of previous seasons, the WTL has established itself as a premier event that combines elite tennis with electrifying musical performances. With preparations for the 'Greatest Show on Court' in full swing, Season 3 is shaping up to be a highlight of the sporting calendar this year.

Concert ticket holders can upgrade their WTL experience by securing a discounted add-on Tennis ticket for the Tennis matches for the day.

Tickets will go on sale at etihadarena.ae later this week and stay tuned for one more hitmaker’s announcement, who is set to join Akon to perform on December 21.