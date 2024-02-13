Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), the region’s largest pop culture festival, concluded its 12th edition, breaking last year’s attendance records as thousands gathered at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) for a weekend celebrating the entire community and passion of pop culture, from film, TV, sci-fi, anime and manga to cosplay, gaming, comics and collectibles.

The much-anticipated pop culture extravaganza is organised in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and this year once again brought fans a stellar line-up of panels, personalised celebrity experiences, musical performances, entertainment, live music and loads more. Middle East Film & Comic Con will return for its 13th edition next year from 18 – 20 April 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Loy Pinheiro, Show Director, Middle East Film & Comic Con, said: “We are beyond proud to deliver another epic edition of MEFCC to our beloved community of engaged and dedicated fans, exhibitors and partners. With a comprehensive program that covered the entire gamut of the pop industry and a fascinating blend of attractions and experiences, MEFCC 2024 was truly a convention unlike any other.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the invaluable support of our many partners, sponsors and exhibitors; and our community of passionate fans who are at the heart of MEFCC. Feeling immensely grateful for this success, we are already looking ahead to the future, and we can’t wait to welcome you again in 2025.”

MEFCC has become synonymous with an incredible experience for fans and families alike. This year’s exceptional lineup was not only a testament to the depth and diversity of talent across the industry, but also provided the creative community with a powerful platform to share their views, dreams and ambitions.

The 2024 edition boasted a star-studded line up for fans to meet their favourite celebrities, hailing from worlds as different as One Piece, Marvel, Star Wars and many more fandoms featuring Golden Globe-winning actor and producer Oscar Isaac; One Piece star Iñaki Godoy, and his co-star Taz Skylar; Harry Potter’s Weasley twins, James and Oliver Phelps; iconic Star Wars actor, Temuera Morrison; and Loki’s Sophia Di Martino. The event also welcomed renowned voice actors including Troy Baker who is the voice of Joel from the Last of Us; Frank Welker and Peter Cullen who are the voices behind Transformers’ Optimus Prime and Megatron; as well as Japanese voice actors, Show Hayami who voices characters in popular anime including Bleach and Dragon Ball Z, and Toru Furuya, the voice of Sabo; along with Yoichi Takahashi, the creator of Captain Tsubasa.

At the event, fans were spoilt by an abundance of attractions – ranging from Meet the Stars, where visitors came face to face to meet their favourite celebrities and created memories of a lifetime; the Comic Creators Club, where avid fans got commissions from legends in the industry; the Artist Alley which featured local and regional emerging and established artists showcasing and selling their latest work.

Turning up the volume in the Festival Plaza was where all the live music and dance performances came to life to wow fans of all ages. Families and friends watched the magic unfold while indulging in F&B at their favourite food trucks.

An all-new feature at MEFCC this year was the Collectors Gallery, which brought together a new community of superfans in a showcase of rare items, including signed props, figures, graded comics, TCGs, and much more.

Fans also enjoyed the aesthetic and latest addition on the show floor, the Japanese Village that brought together the otakus, samurais and idols so fans could experience a mix of traditional and modern Japanese activities and the Gaming Zone which is at the heart of thrilling action with video games, tournaments, and entertainment tech.

Interested participants for MEFCC 2025 can stay connected and updated via www.mefcc.com and @mefcc.