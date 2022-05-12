ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 12 May 2022, /African Media Agency/-African Media Agency, a leading pan-African PR and communications firm, today announced its partnership with Africa's most important conduits of investment into Africa, AFSIC - Investing in Africa. The partnership aims to promote visibility and strengthen conversations around the investment opportunity and trade landscape of the continent at AFSIC 2022.

AFSIC is believed to be the largest annual event bringing together African investors and investments taking place outside Africa and has become one of the most important conduits of investment into Africa. AFSIC 2022 is entirely focused on bringing together Africa’s business leaders and Africa’s most important investors and dealmakers. The event will showcase investment opportunities from across the whole of Africa demonstrating new investment opportunities, with focused streams in Banking, Informed Investing, Building, Fintech Innovation, Sustainable Growth, Agriculture, and Power.

“African countries with growing economies are integral to global economic development. Since our inception it has been our core value to change the narrative of Africa by showcasing the development, innovation, and opportunity across the continent. AFSIC is the most accomplished investment event for the continent, and a meeting place for influential players in African business. Events like AFSIC provide the perfect forum for facilitating new conversations and relationships that promote economic success all over Africa. We are delighted to partner with AFSIC 2022.” Said CEO and Founder of African Media Agency, Eloïne Barry.

"I am excited about the potential of AFSIC once again providing an exceptional opportunity to network with sessions offering unparalleled opportunities to develop strong business relationships with investors, financial intermediaries and African business leaders through an array of multiple presentation and panel streams, discussions, networking events, exhibition stands, business match-making meetings and seminars." Said Rupert McCammon, Managing Director of AFSIC

Since 2013, AFSIC continues to play a pivotal role as a business accelerator linking the different stakeholders of the international ecosystem, for more qualitative and inclusive growth. AFSIC 2022 is slated for 10 and 11 October 2022 in London.

About African Media Agency

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. With a footprint across Africa, we understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges that journalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different styles and editorial cultures within the continent.

About AFSIC

AFSIC – Investing in Africa is a large-scale Event and Expo focused on matching business and investment opportunities in Africa. The event has grown over many years into one of the most important conduits of investment into Africa.

Notable characteristics include:

The event is attended by many of Africa’s most important investment firms

Networking is at the heart of AFSIC with multiple events allowing companies to meet appropriate investors

Dedicated Country Summits allow deep dives into some of Africa’s most important economies

Sector Focused workshops and sessions allow companies to focus on one or more of Africa’s high growth business sectors; e.g financial services, energy, agriculture, health etc.

Our sophisticated AFSIC African Investments Dashboard allows companies to upload investment propositions that can be viewed by Africa’s leading investors prior to AFSIC so that highly efficient investment meetings can be held within the AFSIC event to finalise investment deals

AFSIC – Investing in Africa builds on a massive network across Africa, and high profile digital platforms enabling companies to grow their business, trade and investment across the African continent

Media contact:

Amy Minnie amy@amediaagency.com

