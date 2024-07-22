Johannesburg – Marketers across the globe need to come up with innovative campaigns as they seek to ensure that their brand remains resilient and top of mind in today’s socio-economic environment. Not only are companies’ strategic decisions being based on less share of wallet as stagnating economic growth across the globe pinches wallets, but also as new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) become embedded in how businesses operate.

Disruption in the form of AI is also affecting the sector, with the technology already being used by developed countries to handle aspects of marketing such as quickly computing data to determine trends and then focus advertisements on a specific target audience.

It is against this environment that the African Marketing Confederation’s (AMC’s) third annual conference will be held in Kenya’s historic trading hub, Mombasa, between 25 and 27 September 2024.

Helen McIntee, African Marketing Confederation President “the conference promises a fantastic networking opportunity to delve into brand resilience in economically uncertain times, hear solutions implemented by peers in the industry, as well as providing delegates some down time at the Sarova White Sands Beach Resort”.

Given slow growth across the continent, this year’s conference is aptly themed “Brand Resilience Amidst Economic Uncertainty”. “Topics that will be discussed include macro marketing aspects, women in marketing, tailoring brand strategies for diverse African markets, as well as using generative AI in digital marketing among others,” says McIntee.

The conference offers networking opportunities with a range of specialists in areas ranging from Chief Marketing Officers, Marketing Analysts, Data Specialists, Digital Marketers, and Marketing Consultants from across the continent including those from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana, all of which are founding members of the Confederation.

“The keynote address will be given by Hermawan Kartajaya, who is a globally recognised visionary in modern marketing, renowned for his collaboration with Philip Kotler, the Father of Modern Marketing, in co-authoring twelve influential books since 1998,” says McIntee.

This year’s AMC Conference will also welcome delegates and colleagues from the Asia Marketing Federation (AMF), with which it signed a collaboration in May this year. Representatives from the CIM (UK) once again will also be in attendance, McIntee adds.

Multi-award winning Kartajaya is Founder and Chair of MCorp, a professional services firm in marketing consulting, research, and training, in Southeast Asia, and has played a pivotal role in shaping marketing practices across the region. “His keynote address promises invaluable insights and perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing the African marketing community,” McIntee concludes.

For those African marketers who wish to attend the conference hosted by umbrella body AMC, which spearheads the ongoing development of the highest possible standards of marketing across Africa, contact www.africanmarketingconfederation.org

to secure early bird tickets with a discount of 20% off if payment is received before the end of July, and 10% off is payment is received before 31 August.

Information and updates are available on the event website: www.africanmarketingconfederation.org

-Ends-

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF AFRICAN MARKETING CONFEDERATION

For more information contact:

Lunice Johnston Communications

Lunice Johnston