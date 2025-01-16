Nairobi, Kenya – Africa Tech Summit Nairobi powered by Raenest, the leading B2B event connecting the African tech ecosystem, is excited to announce the 10 African tech ventures selected to showcase their innovative solutions for potential funding and partnerships on February 12th and 13th at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi.

Over 200 submissions were received from more than 24 countries, including Burundi, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Zambia, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Chad, and Rwanda. The 10 ventures, representing sectors such as fintech, insurtech, healthtech, agritech, and cleantech, were chosen for their innovative ideas and potential to drive significant impact across the continent.

Recently released data from the startup funding tracker Africa: The Big Deal reveals that fintech accounted for nearly half of all startup funding in 2024. Among the four largest fundraisers was Moniepoint, which secured $110 million in a Series C round, valuing the company at over $1 billion and making it Africa’s eighth Unicorn. While the African startup ecosystem has experienced a slump in recent years, funding activities are projected to recover in 2025, driven by innovative startups and growing investor interest.

The selected ventures will present their solutions to industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and global investors. They Include:

Bizy Tech Limited (Tanzania) developed a digital agricultural platform, KILIMO BaNDO, to support Smallholder farmers and agro-small and medium enterprises by providing access to essential agricultural services and financial solutions.

Dojah (Nigeria) is an anti-fraud infrastructure platform that enables businesses to detect, prevent, and manage fraudulent activities in real-time.

Duhqa (Kenya) is a B2B platform that connects retailers with manufacturers and suppliers, locally and internationally. They aim to solve logistics and delivery inefficiencies by enabling retailers to get their goods delivered conveniently and affordably.

Flow Global (Uganda) is addressing the significant problem faced by Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in developing countries: the lack of access to adequate financing that hinders their growth potential.

Heala Tech Ltd (Nigeria) is a digital health platform that streamlines healthcare delivery in Africa, connecting patients, providers, and insurers through scalable tech solutions to improve access, affordability, and efficiency across the ecosystem.

JaliKoi (Rwanda) provides a simplified approach for low and middle-income earners to access financial services.

Koolboks (France, Nigeria and Kenya) provides pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solar-powered refrigeration solutions to underserved communities and SMEs, enabling 24/7 cold storage to reduce food waste and promote climate resilience.

MaishaPoa (Kenya) is an insurtech startup that provides affordable and accessible micro-insurance solutions, protecting low- and middle-income households from financial shocks.

Pricepally (Nigeria) is an e-commerce startup addressing inefficiencies in the food distribution system.

OnSpace Technologies (Kenya) is a no-code platform that addresses a critical problem faced by agricultural SMEs and related industries: the lack of affordable, accessible, and adaptable business systems.

"We are delighted to welcome these ventures to the seventh edition of Africa Tech Summit (ATS) Nairobi," said Andrew Fassnidge, Director of Africa Tech Summit. "The ATS Investment Showcase continues to showcase and connect investment ready tech ventures, with leading VC’s and support them in a challenging funding environment”.

