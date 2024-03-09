On the occasion of the International Women's Day, AFG College with the University of Aberdeen, part of Al Faleh Educational Holding Q.P.S.C, held the sixth annual conference themed “Inspire Inclusion” and under the distinguished patronage of H.E. Dr. Sheikha Aisha Bint Faleh Al Thani, Chairperson and Founder of Al Faleh Educational Holding.

The conference assembled various speakers holding prominent positions across diverse sectors, highlighting the significance of integrating women into every facet of life.

The conference took place at the prestigious St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl, and was attended by H.E. Dr. Sheikha Aisha Bint Faleh Al Thani, H.E. Sheikha Anwar Bint Nawaf Al Thani, CEO of Al Faleh Educational Holding, H.E. Sheikha Mariam Bint Nawaf Al Thani, Deputy CEO of Al Faleh Educational Holding, H.E. Ms. Florence Tinguely Mattli, Swiss Ambassador to Qatar, alumni, students and staff of AFG College as well as representatives from different private and public sector companies.

The yearly conference exemplifies AFG College's dedication to social responsibility and community involvement, underscoring its pledge to foster social progress across all sectors of the community, ultimately contributing to the nation's prosperity.

H.E. Dr Sheikha Aisha Bint Faleh Al Thani, Chairperson of Al Faleh Educational Holding commented: “As we celebrate International Women's Day, we remember that true progress lies in our collective commitment to Inspire Inclusion. Together, we need to build a world where every woman's voice is heard, every woman's talent is recognized, and every woman's potential is unleashed. Our joint effort can only empower us to break barriers, defy stereotypes, and create a future where inclusion is not just a goal but a lived reality for all”.

The annual conference featured inspiring keynote speakers and a panel discussion including Sheikha Mayes Bint Hamad Al Thani, Managing Director Qatar of US Qatar Business Council, Dr. Maryam Al-Mansoori, Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Barzan Holdings H.E. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense and Ms. Behice Tezcakar Ozdemir, Author and Journalist, Dr. Olga Revina, Chairperson of Qatar Ukraine Business Forum, and Ms. Palma Libotte President of Italian Chamber of Commerce Qatar and Manager of QTours.

The ceremony was concluded with a speech delivered by H.E. Sheikha Anwar Bint Nawaf Al Thani, CEO of Al Faleh Educational Holding. After that, H.E. Sheikha Mariam Bint Nawaf Al Thani, Deputy CEO of Al Faleh Educational Holding, presented special awards to the guest speakers who have achieved remarkable feats and promoted inclusivity through their inspirational efforts.

AFG College’s International Women’s Day Conference is supported by the events main partner Nasser Bin Khaled & Sons Automobiles, the authorized distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar.