Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) in collaboration with The Gulf Standardization Organization (GSO) and The AdWisers, hosted a Symposium under the theme ‘From Excellence to Impact: Standardization, Research, Innovation and Quality Education’. The symposium delivered a vibrant, enriching and valuable learning experience for students focused on research and innovation.

Abu Dhabi University hosted the symposium on the 23rd of October 2023 at the H Hotel in Dubai. The symposium featured two sessions. The first session is titled ‘A truly competitive and integrated ecosystem’, and the second session, ‘Drivers for global success.’

The event witnessed the participation of a wide group of subject matter experts and leaders from renowned organizations such as the Chief Executive Officer of The AdWisers, Chairman GCC – Standardization Organization, ADU and the European Commission. In addition to CEN-CENELEC, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), University of Tunis El-Manar – National School of Engineering and Green Climate Fund.

The speakers shared their expertise, stimulated challenging analysis, and started thought-provoking reflections that showcased and demonstrated the advantages of a more integrated nexus of Standardization-Research-Innovation (SRI), along with quality education. Speakers presented their views on the most fascinating dynamics shaping our world, by combining different perspectives, international trends, and remarkable case studies.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development at ADU, said: “We are delighted to host the symposium along with our strategic partners GSO and AdWisers, who are as committed as ADU in fostering research and innovation among students and the wider community. The symposium aligns with our anniversary, which celebrates 20 years of excellence in academia and supporting talented graduates. Through this event, we seek to make a significant impact at the nexus of standardization, research, and quality education, on a national and global scale.”

In addition, speakers aided in fostering an integrated ecosystem combining SRI and quality education. This contributes to the GSO’s and ADU’s innovative mission that will pave the way for further cooperation and dedicated support at an international level between researchers, standardizers, academia, industry, and international partners.

The GCC Standardization Organization is a standards organization for the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Yemen. It was established under the authority of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The AdWisers is a global consultancy group specializing in internationalization, innovation, and adaptive leadership. That provides highly specialized expertise, resources, and capabilities to anticipate changes, mitigate risks, and seize new opportunities.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 7,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

As a young institution, ADU marks 20-years of academic excellence through its ongoing contribution to the academic sector in the UAE and across the globe. Furthermore, ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

