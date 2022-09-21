Offshore Jack Up Middle East (OJME) Conference scheduled to be organized from 4-5 October in Abu Dhabi, is the leading seminar on Jackup and Lift Boat (Jack Up Barge) in the middle east. It is a congregation of the best minds in the industry and provides the best networking platform for the industry players compared to anything else in this space. This year ADNOC Drilling are the host sponsors, Gold Sponsors ADNOC L&S. since the inception of the event in 2013 DNV is the title sponsors.

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Drilling, said, “As the largest drilling company in the Middle East, we are pleased to sponsor the annual 10th edition of Offshore Jack-Up Middle East (OJME) conference, held for the first time in Abu Dhabi. This is a very exciting time for the drilling industry here in the region. After a protracted downturn in the offshore drilling industry, activity is ramping up significantly in the Middle East where it is seeing the greatest and fastest return. I am looking forward to an engaging conference with productive conversations about collaboration and growth, future technology and sustainability in the oil field as our industry stands center stage to enable oil and gas capacity expansion. I am also excited to showcase the growth opportunities available in Abu Dhabi and the UAE to our industry.”

Capt. Mohamed Al Ali, Sr. VP, ADNOC L&S said that the global market for jack-up rigs has shown strong performance this year with the Middle East driving demand and given the rising demand for oil and gas, and increased investments in upstream activities; we are likely to see more growth in this sector. This is an opportunity that ADNOC L&S understands, and we are leveraging this projected growth with the recent announcement of ADNOC Offshore’s decision to award us with a contract for 13 such vessels. I am delighted to be a speaker at this year’s Offshore Jack Up Middle East (OJME) Conference and share this prestigious industry platform with many esteemed peers and colleagues. I look forward to the discussions and insights on the developments in Middle East's drilling industry and to making new connections with industry experts.

Bijali Nair, Vice President & Regional Offshore Manager – South East Europe, Middle East , Africa & India, Maritime, DNV said, the Middle East offshore is densely populated with Jackup drilling rigs. Additionally, the number of non-drilling jackups, popularly referred to as jackup barges or liftboats is increasing exponentially in the Middle East. Some of the rig owners are finding it difficult to find the resources to run their operations. Against this backdrop this event acts as a much-needed forum for the industry leaders to come together and exchange technical knowledge and expertise with the objective of making the jackup industry in the region better informed and more resilient.

Arun Pushkarna, Operations Director, Vahana Offshore told that in its tenth year of service to the region, OJME has covered a long distance. What started off as a relatively small gathering of professionals from the jackup industry has grown into a vibrant, interactive, technically rich forum well attended by the who’s who of the region. The journey of OJME has been an eventful one and the conference has sparked off many improvements in the operational practices within the region and beyond. OJME, since its inception had a relentless growth & today it ranks amongst the premium must-go-to events in the region attracting Owners, Operators, Service Providers, Regulators and Managers of Jackups.

Rutger Baan, Commercial Director, GustoMSC|NOV said, this year the conference is celebrating its 10th edition. In all the years it has been the platform to share latest knowledge and experience with jack-ups operated in the Middle East region. This time I’m confident that the interaction will be even better, reaching a wider group of stakeholders across the offshore marine sector. GustoMSC is proud to be supporting this event for so many years and more years to come. Enjoy the interaction and learning early October during OJME #10.

DNV with its extensive technical and research capability, an advisory and assurance provider at the forefront of the energy industry has always been strongly committed to share experience and knowledge, supporting initiatives that brings the leaders of the energy industry together. OJME in the Middle East is definitely is one such event and DNV has been supporting OJME since its inception because it brings together the most influential players in the jack-up segment and seeks to bring about positive change on safety, efficiency and environmental performance mentioned Geir Fuglerud, Vice President, Director of Offshore Classification, DNV Maritime.

Roberto Salinas, Project Director, Friede & Goldman, Ltd. said that with recent jackup activity and potential in the Middle East attending OJME is an opportunity to network with industry leaders and decision makers on the latest developments and trends in the region with respect to jackups.

OJME 2022 will also have an exhibition running in parallel showcasing the latest technology, service providers and many more.

We look forward to have participation from the regional & global players at the conference.

