The largest edition will take place from 17 to 21 February at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi – ADNEC Group has announced that preparations are well underway for what the forthcoming International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025 takin place from 17 to 21 February.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, IDEX and NAVDEX is organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and with the Tawazun Council.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi has been the proud home of IDEX and NAVDEX since its inception in 1993. For this edition, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi offers the full venue, spanning over 180,000 square metres of exhibition space. By hosting IDEX and NAVDEX, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as the region’s capital for business tourism and a global leader in conferences and exhibitions. The venue provides an unparalleled platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation in the defence and security sectors.

The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi Operations team is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for all visitors, exhibitors, and organisers.​ With over 150,000 visitors expected, the operations team is effectively managing venue traffic and ensuring convenient parking access for smooth entry for all exhibitors, visitors, delegates and VIPs attending. Robust security protocols are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees.​

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, has organised this edition, bringing together over 1,565 exhibitors from across the globe, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies. Featuring 41 country pavilions across over 180,000 square metres of world-class exhibition space, Capital Events has ensured an exceptional exhibition experience.

Capital 360 Event Experiences is proud to contribute to the success of IDEX and NAVDEX through world-class production services and stand builds. Leveraging its vast event management capabilities, Capital 360 Event Experience Delivering bespoke exhibition builds, advanced audiovisual solutions, and dynamic staging to create impactful experiences.

As the official caterer for ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Capital Catering will deliver an exceptional culinary experience at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025. With its proven track record in world-class catering for large-scale events, Capital Catering will ensure high-quality service for exhibitors, visitors, and VIP guests. Offering a wide range of food experiences, including indoor and outdoor food trucks, an Emirati Street Village, New Emirati restaurant concept and Exclusive VIP lounges with refined hospitality services.

Tourism 365 plays a key role in facilitating seamless travel experiences for IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, ensuring smooth logistics for exhibitors, delegates and key speakers at the event. As part of its contributions, Tourism 365 is assisting in organising the prestigious IDEX Gala Dinner, ensuring a seamless event at an exclusive venue while managing transportation for attendees Moreover, the team is providing vital support with visa applications, streamlining the process for exhibitors and participants to ensure a hassle-free experience at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025.

The ADNEC Group hotels surrounding ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi are operating at full capacity during IDEX and NAVDEX, reflecting the global significance of these leading defence exhibitions. This high occupancy underscores ADNEC Group’s role in delivering world-class hospitality and infrastructure, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for international business and strategic events.

Stay connected and enhance your experience at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 by downloading the official mobile app from the App Store and Google Play for real-time updates, exhibitor details and event schedules.