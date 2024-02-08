In conjunction with the International Day of Human Fraternity, which honors the creation of the "Document on Human Fraternity," attendees to a workshop hosted by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department on the role of the judiciary and the law in promoting human fraternity, provided insight into the laws and legislation in the UAE that support the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. which was signed in 2019 in Abu Dhabi by two of the world's most prominent religious leaders.

The workshop is part of the Judicial Department's initiatives to promote the development of "human fraternity" and a society that values tolerance and harmonious coexistence, as directed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, by encouraging tolerance and social, religious, and cultural cohabitation among various societal groups.

The participants commended the UAE for its exceptional and trailblazing role in fostering "human fraternity" and tolerance among people without regard to color, race, or religion. They also praised the UAE's eagerness to modernize its legal system and uphold the rule of law, transparency, and integrity in order to achieve social peace, safety, and security.

The workshop covered a variety of topics, including the definition of human fraternity and its religious and Islamic connotations, as well as the classical theory of society's formation and the rise of various political, social, and moral authorities. Other topics covered included the necessity of cooperation and achieving the requirements of fraternity for the formation of societies, in addition to the Qur’anic texts that call for fraternity, acquaintance and fairness, and the challenges of the modern state and the legal system.

The workshop provided insight into the Human Fraternity Document, which was signed in 2019 in Abu Dhabi by Pope Francis, the pope of the Catholic Church, and Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar. The document is a religious and moral culmination of the UAE's policies of fostering sustainable development and fairness for all, as well as the call for using dialogue and peace to address global issues.

The participants emphasized that the document embodied the enlightened approach of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who was able to spread the teachings of tolerance both locally and globally, to the point where his approach later served as an inspiration for numerous laws, policies, and treaties.

The workshop covered a variety of UAE initiatives aimed at fostering human fraternity, such as designating 2019 as the Year of Tolerance, designating a Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, and having the UN General Assembly proclaim February 4th as the “International Day of Human Fraternity.” This latter action served as the cornerstone of the UAE's initiative, which turned human fraternity into an international day for world peace and coexistence.

The workshop covered the enactment and ratification of international laws and treaties by the UAE in order to eradicate extremism, discrimination, and hatred. It also discussed the UAE's prestigious global position in the area of peaceful coexistence for more than 200 nationalities on its soil.