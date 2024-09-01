Accessible platform for acquiring top-performing falcons from diverse international and local categories.

Encouraging sustainable falconry practices and investments in captive-bred falcons.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, and in collaboration with strategic partner ADNEC Group, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) returns for its 21st edition from August 31 to September 8, 2024, at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. This year’s edition, the largest to date, will feature thousands of brands across 11 diverse sectors, blending Emirati cultural traditions with innovation and offering dynamic new business opportunities.

One of the main attractions of ADIHEX 2024 is the on-site Falcon Auction, a prestigious event that will take place over two rounds. The first round will be held on Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1, while the second round is scheduled for Friday, September 6, and Saturday, September 7. This unique auction creates an up-close and personal experience for both local and international participants.

The physical, on-site auction will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 pm, during which time between 10 to 20 falcons will be auctioned daily, with comprehensive statistics and measurements displayed for each bird. The auction targets falconers of all levels, from novices to seasoned experts, providing a curated selection of falcons that meet the highest specifications. To participate, falcon farm owners must meet stringent criteria set by the Emirates Falconers’ Club, following certified best practices. Additionally, all participants must register via the ADIHEX mobile application and pay a refundable participation insurance fee of AED 5,000.

A new feature this year is the introduction of the ADIHEX Falcons Badge, an initiative aimed at recognising and promoting high-quality falcons acquired at the exhibition. To be eligible, falcons must be purchased during the event, and participants must provide invoicing or documentation from the exhibitor. The falcon will then be evaluated by the Emirates Falconers’ Club in the Atrium of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, where, upon approval, it will receive a Smart Ring for a registration fee of AED 150. These approved birds will be added to the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club system, making them eligible for the prestigious Presidents Championship 2024-2025.

Falconry, a deeply rooted tradition in Emirati culture practiced for over 2,000 years, is more than a sport—it is a way of life that embodies patience, cooperation, and a profound connection between falconers and their birds. Recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, falconry continues to thrive as a symbol of identity, continuity, and sustainability. At ADIHEX, this tradition is celebrated and preserved, highlighting the UAE’s leadership in sustainable hunting practices and falcon breeding research.

ADIHEX 2024 aims to support and encourage falcon farm owners to buy, sell, and breed the finest captive-bred falcons while fostering a marketplace for innovation and sustainable practices. With opportunities to engage with global experts, exhibitors, and enthusiasts, ADIHEX remains a hub for promoting the art of falconry and the rich heritage it represents.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this iconic event. For more information and to register for the Falcon Auction or the ADIHEX Falcons Badge programme, please visit the ADIHEX website or download the ADIHEX mobile application[KK1] .

About ADIHEX

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) is a premier annual event showcasing heritage, culture, and outdoor pursuits. Established in 2003, ADIHEX has grown to become a global platform attracting exhibitors and visitors from around the world, celebrating the traditions of hunting, equestrianism, and conservation.