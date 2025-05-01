Specialists from obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatology, paediatrics, endocrinology, and genetics, gathered at the symposium to discuss cutting-edge advancements in women and child care.

Discussions explored topics about the latest and cutting-edge medical treatments and and multidisciplinary strategies for tackling complex health challenges in women and children.

Dubai – The third edition of Medcare Women and Children Hospital's symposium, a specialised annual event dedicated to treating conditions affecting women and children, concluded successfully on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre. The seven programmes presented highly enriching and engaging discussions on the most significant challenges impacting women and children. The day-long pivotal gathering, themed 'Women's and Children's Health: Advancing Outcomes Through Surgical & Medical Synergy,' focused on the latest healthcare updates, new practices, and most recent developments in the women's and children's medicine landscape.

Accredited for Continuing Medical Education (CME) with seven CME points for one-day symposium, the conference drew over 600 healthcare professionals from across the UAE and beyond. The conference featured 27 keynote speakers spanning across trending health topics like obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatology, paediatrics, endocrinology, cardiology, genetics, and emergency medicine.

“The core of maternal and child care must be centred on outcomes,” said Dr. Malathi Arshanapalai, Group Chief Medical and Quality Officer of Aster DM Healthcare. “This symposium is developed on the foundation of evidence-based medicine, while integrating innovation, collaboration, and clinical excellence. When these elements align, the care we provide to mothers and children becomes the best possible care, ensuring healthier futures for generations to come.”

“This event provides a platform for learning that goes beyond textbooks and traditional training. By listening to experts, observing best practices, and understanding real-world applications, healthcare professionals can refine their approach and improve patient outcomes in tangible ways,” Dr. Malathi added.

Dr. Ahmed Abdelhameed, Medical Director of Medcare Women & Children and Medcare Medical Centres, emphasised the holistic approach of the symposium, highlighting the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in maternal and child health. "What makes this event truly unique is its ability to bring together not just clinicians, but also allied healthcare providers, including nutritionists, physiotherapists, and mental health specialists, all of whom play a vital role in patient care. By facilitating open discussions and sharing real-world experiences, the symposium ensures that healthcare professionals across specialities can enhance their clinical decision-making, integrate innovative treatments, and collectively work toward achieving optimal health outcomes for both mothers and children."

Highlighting Medcare’s leadership in women and children’s healthcare in the region, Dr. Abdel Hameed further stated, “We established this symposium three years ago to elevate the standard of care for women and children across the region. By sharing our expertise in managing complex cases and implementing modern medical advances, we aim to help practitioners refine their capabilities, ultimately improving clinical practice and patient outcomes.”

Dr. Azza Gouda, Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology Department at Medcare Women & Children Hospital stated “This symposium is not just about theoretical discussions, it is a benchmark event that fosters collaboration and encourages the exchange of best practices among leading experts in the region. Our goal is to make this a recognised annual platform for advancing healthcare excellence in women and child care.”

The symposium featured a highly structured agenda, covering foundational and advanced topics that focus women and children’s health, some of which included interesting areas like Bowel Endometriosis, Breast Cancer, fertility and PCOS, genetics in new born, placenta previa, recurrent fevers in children, most common paediatric emergencies, and nutritional deficiencies in children.

As the Medcare Women & Children Health Symposium continues to evolve, organisers are committed to expanding regional partnerships, integrating global advancements, and shaping the future of woman and child care.

“This symposium is not just about academic knowledge, it’s about empowering healthcare professionals to bring world-class standards of care to their communities,” said Dr. Issam Abdelbari Head of Paediatrics Department at Medcare Women & Children Hospital. “Looking ahead, we aspire to partner with universities for advancing medical student training and elevate this symposium to an international platform, setting new benchmarks for woman and child healthcare across the region.”

With groundbreaking discussions, expert-driven case studies, and forward-looking innovations, the third annual MWCH Symposium stands as a beacon for advancing patient care, fostering collaboration, and shaping healthcare excellence for women and children across the region.

About Medcare Women & Children Hospital

Medcare Women & Children Hospital is a flagship facility under the Medcare network, dedicated to offering world-class medical care for women and children. Specialties include obstetrics, gynaecology, fertility, paediatrics, neonatology, and adolescent medicine. MWCH is part of the Aster DM Healthcare group, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the region.

