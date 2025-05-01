Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Global Manufacturing portfolio at AIM Congress 2025 concluded with outstanding success, reinforcing its vital role in shaping the future of smart manufacturing under the theme: “From Industry 4.0 to 5.0: Leveraging Technology & Advancing Smart Factories.”

The portfolio delivered deep insights into the transformation of manufacturing ecosystems, product innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability. Discussions highlighted the industry's commitment to minimizing manual processes, optimizing resource utilization, ensuring worker safety, and boosting productivity and competitiveness.

A standout highlight of the portfolio was the focus on the pharmaceutical industry as a pioneering force of innovation. By embracing smart manufacturing, data analytics, automation, and technologies from the Fifth Industrial Revolution, pharmaceutical companies are accelerating research and development, improving product quality, reducing waste, and meeting the growing demand for affordable, sustainable medicines.

Moreover, advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things have proven essential in enhancing supply chain resilience and global health security, ensuring rapid and efficient responses to future health challenges.

The tremendous success of the Global Manufacturing portfolio was made possible thanks to the invaluable support of our esteemed partners including Julphar, Modern Pharmacy, Global Pharma LLC, Quest Vitamin Middle East, MSD, Life Pharma, ADMD, Vieco, J&J, Novartis, Biogen, Servier, Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, City Pharmacy, Gulf Drug, Hikma, Safe care/Pure Pharma, and PHRMAG.

showcased their latest innovations and advanced technological solutions in smart manufacturing, automation, and data analytics. Their booths witnessed significant visitor engagement, with attendees showing great interest in the displayed technologies, reflecting the vital role these companies play in driving innovation and promoting sustainability in the pharmaceutical industry.

The support of these partners has embodied a true model of collaboration and innovation, reinforcing the position of the Global Manufacturing Hub as a pioneering platform for advancing digital transformation and promoting sustainable practices in the pharmaceutical industry within the United Arab Emirates.

These active partnerships have contributed to accelerating the development of the industrial sector, while emphasizing the critical role of the pharmaceutical industry in supporting national economies and strengthening global health security.

In this context, the pivotal role of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has emerged clearly, as it coordinated efforts among stakeholders and supported initiatives aimed at developing the regulatory and legislative infrastructure — positioning the UAE as a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

This strategic collaboration also marked an important step toward growing the pharmaceutical sector and creating an investment-friendly local environment that fosters advanced solutions to enhance quality of life.

AIM Congress 2025 looks forward to building on this success, continuing to drive the global conversation on industrial innovation, sustainability, and resilience for years to come.