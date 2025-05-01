In 2025, some 965,000 arrivals are expected in Italy from the Middle East, up 21.1% on 2024, with over 310,000 from the UAE (the region’s largest market) alone

Italy is also an online and social network leader, with over 3,300 social media mentions and 1,400 web mentions in the last month, confirming Italy’s excellent reputation in the high-spending Middle Eastern markets

Rome/Dubai, The Italian Tourist Board (ENIT) is participating in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) trade fair in Dubai, a landmark event for inbound and outbound travel in the Middle East, an industry generating over 21 billion euros each year on average. More than 47,000 visitors and over 2,600 exhibitors from 161 global destinations are expected at this 2025 edition (scheduled from 28 April to 1 May). The common theme of the event is digital transition as a development tool for tourism, highlighting the importance of connectivity in shaping the future of this industry.

Figures show how much this geographical area clearly appreciates Italy. As demonstrated by airport flows during the January-December 2025 period, Italy is expected to clock up 964,440 arrivals from Middle Eastern markets, with an overall growth of +21.1% compared to the previous year. The number expected from the United Arab Emirates alone (the area's number one market of origin into Italy) is 310,302 arrivals, accounting for 32.2% of the total, with growth of over 16% on 2024. The main reasons for travelling are personal, with holidays accounting for 37.5% of the total and 83% of tourists from this area choosing art cities as the destination for their visit.

Another reason for travelling to Italy from Dubai and Abu Dhabi are luxury and high-end shopping. Indeed, Italy is also number one in the world ranking for luxury travel destinations as forecast for 2025, confirming its status as a landmark destination for international wedding ceremonies, with 15,100 foreign couples choosing Italy (+11.4%). Italy ranks first for family travel and also as a honeymoon destination, followed by Hawaii and Costa Rica for family travel and Greece and Bali for honeymoons. Shopping tourism attracts 2.1 million people, confirming Italy’s appeal in this segment as well.

Italy has a strong online presence, with over 3,300 mentions on social media and 1,400 on the web in the last month, proving what excellent visibility it enjoys compared to its competitors. Furthermore, the country receives the highest positive sentiment (83%), compared to 63% for France and 76% for Spain, and is the top country for social media likes (over 1 million as at March 2025) with good production of user-generated content. Italian tourism and culture is the most discussed topic (44% of mentions on the web and 67% on social media).

“Our country’s image is growing from strength to strength, as the figures best testify. Italy not only excels in art and history but also tops the charts for luxury tourism and shopping. By diversifying our offer, we can harness the full potential of our various areas, actively contributing to the growth of the country, attracting visitors from abroad and allowing them to discover our excellence”, comments Ivana Jelinic, ENIT’s CEO.

“Participating in the Dubai ATM is a key opportunity for Italy to consolidate its position in the luxury tourism market and promote the country’s extraordinary beauty. The Meloni government’s decision to lower the tax-free shopping threshold will further drive this segment, making Italy even more attractive to visitors seeking luxury experiences. Motivated by already growing figures, we are striving to increase the number of arrivals and overnight stays even further, aided by the new ITA Airways flight to and from Dubai which has strengthened connectivity between the two countries.

“We are investing in even higher-quality tourism by improving the services we offer, to make Italy even more attractive to high-spending markets. Focusing on the digital transition is crucial in order to attract new visitors and meet the needs of an increasingly connected and informed public. We are confident that the figures we have seen will mark a year of significant growth for Italian tourism, confirming Italy’s position as a global leader in the industry”, says Gianluca Caramanna, Advisor to the Ministry of Tourism for institutional relations.