Visitors can engage with experts discussing sustainable conservation strategies, focusing on biodiversity preservation and environmental protection in the UAE.

Guests can explore cultural exhibits and storytelling sessions that highlight the UAE’s historical traditions and their evolution into modern practices.

Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024 invites visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant cultural and natural treasures of Abu Dhabi. With a strong focus on environmental and cultural preservation, ADIHEX offers a unique opportunity to engage with the region’s rich traditions and explore the future of sustainability. The event, under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, will take place from August 31 to September 8 at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.

This year’s exhibition, organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, promises to be the largest edition to date. ADIHEX 2024 will host thousands of brands across 11 diverse sectors, offering something for every enthusiast. Visitors can explore everything from falconry, hunting, equestrian sports, veterinary products, fishing and marine sports, environmental preservation, cultural heritage, arts and crafts, to cutting-edge technology and innovation.

ADIHEX 2024 will be an extraordinary celebration of the UAE’s environmental and cultural heritage, offering a platform for visitors to explore, learn, and connect with the past while embracing innovation for the future. Central to ADIHEX is its focus on sustainability, showcasing eco-friendly hunting, fishing, and outdoor sports equipment. Through these initiatives, visitors will be introduced to innovative solutions that aim to reduce environmental impact, highlighting the UAE’s dedication to protecting its natural resources while promoting responsible outdoor recreation.

As part of the exhibition’s celebration of cultural heritage, visitors will witness traditional crafts and skills preserved through live demonstrations and workshops. Artisans skilled in the ancient arts of falconry, dhow building, and pearl diving will share their expertise, allowing visitors to engage directly with the time-honoured traditions that have shaped the region. These demonstrations not only preserve the rich heritage of the UAE but also offer vital support to local craftspeople, ensuring these invaluable skills are passed down to future generations.

The exhibition is further enhanced by the presence of conservation organisations that play a crucial role in protecting the UAE’s natural and cultural assets. Visitors will be able to explore the stands of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), where experts will share insights into strategies for preserving the UAE’s ecosystems and protecting endangered species. The Zayed National Museum will showcase Sheikh Zayed’s legacy in heritage, conservation, and sustainability, while the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority will highlight the importance of cultural preservation through educational displays and interactive exhibits. The National Library and Archives will present a treasure trove of historical documents, rare manuscripts, and multimedia exhibits, offering a profound connection to the UAE’s cultural heritage.

At the heart of ADIHEX is the Emirates Falconers’ Club, which provides a captivating stand dedicated to the deep-rooted traditions of falconry in the UAE. Here, visitors will experience the deep-rooted significance of falconry through educational displays, interactive demonstrations, and expert-led discussions on sustainable hunting practices. The stand will serve as a hub for enthusiasts and professionals alike to connect, learn, and celebrate this revered aspect of the UAE’s customs.

Among the prominent exhibitors, the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Natural Reserve Authority, a Platinum sponsor, will offer visitors a chance to explore the abundant biodiversity and conservation efforts within one of Saudi Arabia’s largest protected reserves. The immersive displays will highlight ongoing conservation projects and ecotourism initiatives, providing a deeper understanding of its role in environmental stewardship.

Local enterprises such as Alghadeer Emirati Crafts will also play a pivotal role in preserving cultural identity. The stand will offer a range of handcrafted products that blend traditional techniques with modern designs, emphasising the preservation of heritage crafts such as sadu, khous, telli, and pottery, while promoting social development and economic sustainability for the local community. Al Sahm Sport, another notable exhibitor, will display high-quality hunting, shooting, and outdoor gear, renowned for its reliability and durability.

Additionally, alongside its many equestrian events, ADIHEX 2024 will offer unique insights into the history and art of equestrian sports. Visitors are invited to participate in the activities at the Educational Equestrian and Poetry Club, where they can attend educational sessions on horse riding, care, and training, as well as poetry workshops focused on equestrian themes.

As the exhibition comes together to celebrate the UAE’s cultural and environmental heritage, ADIHEX 2024 provides visitors with a hands-on opportunity to advocate for preservation, gain knowledge from experts, and discover how modern innovation can coexist with the region’s ancient traditions. From exploring sustainable hunting practices to witnessing the preservation of crafts and engaging with immersive displays, ADIHEX 2024 will leave visitors with a lasting appreciation for the UAE’s commitment to its cultural and environmental heritage.

Tickets for ADIHEX 2024 are now available, with various packages designed to enhance the visitor experience. Visit the ADIHEX website for more information.

About ADIHEX:

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) is the largest event of its kind in the Middle East, focusing on hunting, equestrian, outdoor, and marine sports. Organised by Emirates Falconers’ Club with ADNEC Group as a strategic partner, ADIHEX has been a premier platform for showcasing the latest innovations and technologies while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the UAE.