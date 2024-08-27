Innovative products from various exhibitors will captivate visitors as they compete for unique recognition.

Visitors will enjoy watching skilled animals navigate complex courses, demonstrating agility and precision.Top of Form

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) is set to make its highly anticipated return from August 31 to September 8, 2024, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the exhibition will feature thousands of brands across 11 diverse sectors.

Celebrating its 21st edition, ADIHEX stands as the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, offering an immersive experience where tradition meets innovation, and culture intertwines with cutting-edge practices.

Over nine spectacular days, ADIHEX 2024 will showcase a vibrant tapestry of the UAE’s rich cultural heritage including falconry, hunting, equestrian sports, veterinary products, fishing and marine sports, environmental preservation, cultural heritage, arts and crafts, to cutting-edge technology and innovation. More than just an exhibition, ADIHEX is a celebration of the deep-rooted traditions that define these sectors while also embracing the latest advancements that shape their future.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of exhibitions, participate in hands-on workshops, and engage in expert-led discussions covering everything from sustainable hunting to the ancient art of falconry and the elegance of equestrianism. Each day will unveil new experiences, allowing visitors to connect with the past, present, and future of these time-honoured practices.

This year’s ADIHEX will also host a series of thrilling competitions that highlight the intersection of tradition, skill, and creativity. Exhibitors will vie for the title of the Best Stand Design in each sector, where they will be judged on the use of sustainable materials, creativity, and functionality. Falconry enthusiasts can look forward to the competition for the Best and Most Beautiful Falcon Perch, where artisans will showcase their ability to merge tradition with modern design. Similarly, the Most Beautiful Falcon Hood competition will include functionality, comfort and safety for the falcons in creating these essential falconry accessories, while the Best Set of Falconry Tools Used in Hunting Trips competition will showcase the expertly crafted equipment essential for successful and authentic falconry expeditions. Participation is limited to manufacturers of handmade falconry tools.

The Best Hunting Knife contest, open to both individuals and companies of all nationalities, will showcase stunning blades that exemplify durability, safety, ease of use, and portability, while being highly functional for hunting purposes. Participants can also vie for the title of the Most Unique Product Exhibited at ADIHEX, a contest exclusive to private companies where innovation and originality are the key criteria.

Falcon enthusiasts will be captivated by the Falcon Beauty Contest, featuring falcon chicks up to one year old in a celebration of their elegance and grace. Similarly, the Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest will honour this majestic and historic breed, renowned for its speed, endurance, and beauty. Dog lovers will find delight in the Dog Agility Contest and the Individual and All Breed International Dog Show, where the dexterity, obedience, and charm of various canine breeds will be on full display, complemented by the light-hearted Fun Dog Show.

In a heartwarming tribute to inclusivity, the Gymkhana for People of Determination will provide a platform for individuals with special needs to showcase their skills and resolve in a supportive environment. While celebrating its deep-rooted past, the Heritage Competitions will offer a profound connection to the region’s rich cultural traditions.

Meanwhile, for those with a passion for marksmanship, the shooting competitions at the Battle Park Stand and the Tasleeh Stand will deliver adrenaline-pumping action, challenging participants’ accuracy and composure under pressure.

ADIHEX 2024 is not just an exhibition; it is a celebration of culture, tradition, and innovation. With countless exhibitors, interactive workshops, live demonstrations, and these exciting competitions, ADIHEX is the must-attend event for anyone passionate about hunting, equestrian sports, or cultural heritage. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event. For more details and to buy your tickets, visit the ADIHEX website.