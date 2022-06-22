Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and its export-financing arm, the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), participated in the “Make in the Emirates” forum, organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

The forum was held on June 21 and 22 under the theme, “Invest, Partner, Grow”. More than 1,300 representatives of investment companies and 20 financial institutions, participated in the event, apart from national companies, public-sector entities, investors, manufacturers and stakeholders.

Sessions focused on topics such as investment opportunities in the industrial sector, expected demand for products and services, and the future of industry. The event also highlighted opportunities for leading national companies to invest in the industrial sector, in addition to building strategic partnerships to develop the industry according to the UAE’s vision.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said: “The participation of the Fund and the Abu Dhabi Exports Office in the forum reflects our desire to unify national efforts to reinforce the UAE’s position as an important global industrial center, and to support the national strategy to boost the economy through industrial development.”

He pointed out that the forum was an important platform to envision the future of national industries and a competitive export sector, adding that the event also shed the light on important global trends in the industrial and investment sectors. “The forum made it possible to explore qualitative investment opportunities in promising sectors in the country,” he said.

Abu Dhabi Fund is a major financial institution in the UAE, implementing the country’s vision of global sustainable development. As such, its participation in the forum also reflects ADFD’s support for national ambitions to invest in prospective sectors and desire to accelerate industrial investment.

The Abu Dhabi Exports Office participated in key sessions of the forum, where it highlighted its objectives and role in supporting UAE companies though financing solutions to expand their global footprint, enhance competitiveness and increase contribution to the national economy.

ADEX also underscored the advantages for importers that take credit from it with a guarantee to purchase goods and services from an Emirati source.

During the forum, many Emirati and international companies presented their ambitious expansion plans that rely on opportunities being created in supply chain and procurement. The forum also created a scope for strategic partnerships with high-level local and international companies that are keen to invest in manufacturing and production in the UAE.

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national financial entity owned by the Abu Dhabi government. It was established in 1971 with an aim to help developing countries strengthen their economies by providing concessionary loans for development projects as well as through long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants given by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy by driving private-sector investments, financing national exports and enabling exporters to expand into global markets, thus enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE economy.

