Abu Dhabi, UAE: The 14th edition of the International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS 2025) takes off on a high note at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as the value of active urban development projects exceeds US$758.79 billion, according to industry reports.

With this, Abu Dhabi reinforces its position in the real estate and construction sector in the region – that is being reflected at the three-day IREIS 2025 that takes place from September 12 to 14, 2025. This is the largest property, construction and investment exhibition and conference in Abu Dhabi – the economic powerhouse of the Gulf region.

His Excellency Amer Al Ahbabi, Emirati leader in governance, internal audit, compliance, and strategic finance, has inaugurated the International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS 2025).

“The value of active projects in Abu Dhabi is approximately US$758.79 billion, with urban construction accounting for the largest portion at US$221.56 billion,” said a report by According to BNC Network, one of the largest construction project tracker.

“Other significant sectors include oil and gas sector with US$595.67 billion, industrial sector with US$151.36 billion, transport having US$238.01 billion, and utilities having US$130.29 billion worth of projects at various stages of planning, development and construction.”

Residential supply in Abu Dhabi City is rising with around 2,400 units delivered in 2025. “The development pipeline is expected to pick up pace, with approximately 10,400 units projected for completion by year-end and over 11,000 units scheduled for delivery in 2026,” according to a report by Cavendish Maxwell.

Leading UAE property developers including Reportage, Danube Properties, Object 1, Dugasta Properties, Meta Homes Real Estate GGM, and Dia Properties, supported by Arsenal, Grovy Developers, among others are offering their latest projects to investors and buyers at the three-day show – where buyers usually come in large groups to buy properties over the weekend.

Buyers at the IREIS 2025 stand to benefit from up to 10-20 percent if bookings are made on-site at the IREIS 2025 exhibition. Reportage Properties, meanwhile has announced discounts ranging from 5-20 percent if buyers book properties at IREIS 2025 exhibition till Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Mr. Arun Bose, Director of IREIS, said, “This year’s edition marks a milestone for Abu Dhabi’s property sector. The sheer scale of participation and the quality of discussions prove that Abu Dhabi is not only attracting capital but also shaping the very future of global real estate. From smart cities to tokenized property assets, IREIS has shown how innovation, regulation, and investor confidence converge to make the UAE an unrivalled destination for growth.

“Investors and buyers stand to gain upto 20 percent in purchase price, if the property is booked on site at the IREIS 2025 exhibition. This means, their capital gains or profits are already up by up to 20 percent at the time of purchase that will multiply when the property is delivered with high premium.”

The Abu Dhabi real estate sector delivered outstanding performance in the first half of 2025, with the total real estate transaction value grew 39 per cent to Dh51.72 billion compared to Dh37.2 billion recorded the same period in 2024, according to data released by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).

This year’s edition of IREIS highlighted the resilience and growth of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, which has seen transaction volumes and values soar in recent years. The exhibition floor featured over 35 developers and agencies, including major players from the UAE and other countries, who are showcasing premium residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects to a highly engaged audience. A new dedicated zone for citizenship and residency consultants has been set up to address the surging interest in second-home and Golden Visa opportunities.

Building on this momentum, IREIS 2025 served as both a marketplace and knowledge hub, aligning investors with government representatives, industry experts, and private sector leaders. Over the three days, attendees explored trends in off-plan property demand, the rise of branded residences, sustainability-focused communities, and technology-driven real estate solutions.

The International Investment Conference, part of the IREIS 2025, is also being held alongside the exhibition, where experts are offering insights on foreign investment inflows, property law reforms, and the expanding role of prop tech in the UAE. A major point of discussion is the impact of the golden visa programme, which has already attracted significant wealth into the country. With 200,000 Golden Visas issued in 2024 largely linked to Dh2 million minimum property investments, the scheme is estimated to have generated Dh400 billion in real estate investment in just one year.

Panelists are also sharing insights into Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030 roadmap, underscoring the emirate’s commitment to developing sustainable, livable communities supported by smart infrastructure and green spaces. The conversations focus on how large-scale mixed-use developments, cultural hubs, and luxury waterfront districts are not only redefining the capital’s skyline but also enhancing its global competitiveness.

Beyond its role as an exhibition, IREIS 2025 is a catalyst for partnerships and forward-looking dialogue. Advisory booths offered on-the-spot guidance on property licensing, financing, taxation, and visa options, ensuring that investors left with both clarity and actionable strategies. High-level networking opportunities enabled collaboration among developers, urban planners, legal advisors, and institutional investors, laying the foundation for future projects.

With its record-breaking attendance, diverse participation, and groundbreaking discussions, IREIS 2025 stands as a testament to Abu Dhabi’s growing influence in shaping the future of real estate. The emirate has not only hosted an exhibition but has charted a course for investors and developers alike to participate in one of the most dynamic and future-ready markets in the world.

