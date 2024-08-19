IGCF 2024 will host Bear Grylls , the mountaineer and explorer who transitioned from a life of adventure to entrepreneurship and humanitarian work.

, the mountaineer and explorer who transitioned from a life of adventure to entrepreneurship and humanitarian work. Maya Ghazal is the world’s first female Syrian refugee pilot, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, and recipient of the Princess Diana Award.

is the world’s first female Syrian refugee pilot, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, and recipient of the Princess Diana Award. Zachery Dereniowski: The inspirational figure who turned social media into platforms for spreading kindness and positivity.

Sharjah: The 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), will bring together three inspirational speakers whose transformative visions and journeys have made a global impact. Scheduled for September 4-5 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, the event will feature inspiring talks by renowned survivalist, adventurer, and explorer, Bear Grylls; the world’s first female Syrian refugee to earn a pilot’s licence and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Maya Ghazal; and humanitarian content creator celebrated for his impactful social media presence, Zachery Dereniowski, better known as MD Motivator.

Building on the forum’s theme, ‘Agile Governments... Innovative Communication,’ the inspiring talks will underscore societal figures’ pivotal role in pioneering new communication paradigms, highlighting the critical importance of effective communication in driving positive change and envisioning a better future. Registration for attendance and participation in IGCF 2024 is available via www.igcc.ae.

Bear Grylls: From adventurous peaks to inspirational ventures

Celebrated British explorer Bear Grylls will share on day one of the forum his remarkable journey from daring adventurer and survivalist to successful entrepreneur. Having scaled the world’s highest peaks, survived one of the highest ever falls, and braved the harshest environments, Grylls will take the stage to share to the forum audience how he transformed his passion for adventure into a force for inspiring change around the world.

As the author of “The Kid Who Climbed Everest,” Grylls will recount his transformation from a young boy with dreams of conquering Everest to becoming a globally influential figure. He will delve into his motivations for writing children’s books and discuss how his adventures align with governmental messages and promote adventure tourism. In his inspiring talk, ‘The adventurer who invests in thrilling journeys,’ Grylls will shine light on transforming passion into a source of inspiration for others and valuable lessons from his adventurous experiences that can be applied to the business world.

Maya Ghazal: From adversity to UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador

IGCF 2024 will also welcome on day two Captain Maya Ghazal, the Syrian girl who became the first refugee to earn a commercial pilot’s licence. Her journey from refugee to a trailblazer is a testament to her resilience and achievements. Among the 4-6% of female pilots globally, Ghazal is a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and is a recipient of ‘The Diana Award.’

Ghazal will recount her inspiring story of overcoming adversity to reach her goals, highlighting the significant role of traditional and social media in spreading her advocacy for refugees, strategies for creating supportive environments for talented refugees, and the importance of leveraging refugee talents in host communities.

Zachery Dereniowski: Kindness is Cool

Zachery Dereniowski, the global Canadian star renowned for his humanitarian content on social media, has inspired over 30 million followers with his impactful videos on mental health, kindness, and charity, amassing over 10 billion views. On day two of IGCF 2024, Dereniowski will share his experiences transforming fame into a sustainable positive impact that benefits others.

In his speech, he will detail his journey of spreading kindness, the importance of direct interaction with his audience, and the power of listening to their stories. The Canadian will discuss the critical role of positive content and social experiments in fostering more cohesive and compassionate communities. Additionally, he will elaborate on establishing the non-profit organisation Kindness is Cool, which continues his mission of unconditional giving.