The event was attended by the Spanish Ambassador and the CEO of the water business, Manuel Manjon as well as Mr. Jamal al Khalid, CEO of Umm Al Houl Desalination Plant, Mr. Mubarak Al Nasr CEO of Ras Abu Fontas Desalination Plant and Fernando Cortabitarte, Water Cycle Director at ACCIONA.

DOHA: ACCIONA, a global leader in sustainable infrastructure solutions, organized a pivotal roundtable discussion titled “Exploring Sustainable Solutions for Water Desalination in Qatar” on February 28th, 2024, marking the company's first such event in Qatar. This event underscores Qatar's growing commitment to addressing water stress through innovative and sustainable desalination technologies.

With Qatar facing increasing challenges in water scarcity, the nation has turned to Reverse Osmosis desalination as a key strategy for securing potable water for its population. Since 2016, reverse osmosis plants have played a crucial role in Qatar's water infrastructure, with ACCIONA leading this technological evolution. The event brought together esteemed experts and stakeholders to discuss advancements and future directions in water desalination, highlighting Qatar’s journey towards sustainable water management.

The Spanish Ambassador in Doha, His Excellency Mr. Javier Carbajosa, graced the event, emphasizing the solid ties and collaborative efforts between Spain and Qatar in addressing global water challenges. Mr. Jorge Malfeito, Director of Innovation at ACCIONA Water Business, shared insights into the future trends in the Reverse Osmosis industry, drawing from Spain’s over 40 years of experience in this field.

Manuel Manjón, CEO of ACCIONA’s water business, was quoted stating, “Today’s discussions have not only highlighted the critical role of Reverse Osmosis desalination in Qatar’s water security strategy but also underscored the importance of continuous innovation and international cooperation in pursuing sustainable water solutions. ACCIONA is proud to be at the forefront of this journey, contributing to Qatar’s vision of a water-secure future.”

All the speakers highlighted the evolving operational scene at both plants, stressing the development of advanced data analytics systems and AI integration to increase efficiency and potential outcomes in the long run for these plants. Improving water infrastructure in Qatar is crucial to ensure access to safe, clean water for its growing population. This investment improves the quality of life of its inhabitants, contributes to reducing water-related diseases, and promotes sustainable economic development. Exploring solutions for water sustainability is a critical step towards a more prosperous and healthy future for the Country.

The event also featured a round table titled “7 years of Large scale Desalination by Reverse Osmosis in Qatar”, where Mr. Jamal al Khalid, CEO of Umm Al Houl Desalination Plant, Mr. Mubarak Al Nasr CEO of Ras Abu Fontas Desalination Plant and Fernando Cortabitarte, Water Cycle Director at ACCIONA, were in dialogue about how since 2016 Qatar has increased its reliance on Reverser Osmosis technology delved into the operational successes and the strategic significance of RO desalination in Qatar. The discussion underscored the robustness of RO technology, not just in its capability to meet large-scale water production demands but also in its adaptability to Qatar’s evolving environmental and sustainability goals. In addition, all speakers highlighted the importance of the relationship between Qatar and ACCIONA in adapting the learnings from the operation in all operating plants and adapting it through their continuously evolving operations.

On the closing day on the 29th of February at the 2023 Expo site, ACCIONA’s presentations were led by Juan Manuel Vazquez (Water for agriculture dept.) and Dr. Ana Jiménez Banzo, Head of Innovation MGT & Technology, who shared insightful perspectives on the future of water sustainability in arid regions like Qatar. They emphasized ACCIONA's commitment to tailoring water treatment solutions to meet the specific needs of each area, highlighting ongoing efforts to innovate and address operational challenges in desalination plants. Dr. Jimenez Banzo elaborated on ACCIONA's research-driven approach, citing the development of advanced reverse osmosis membranes and energy-efficient technologies as examples of their dedication to sustainability and efficiency in water management. ACCIONA’s participation in the Expo concluded with a discussion on the importance of collaboration and innovation in ensuring a sustainable water future for arid regions.

ACCIONA is a global company, a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €17.02 billion in 2023 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. www.acciona-me.com