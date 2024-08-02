As part of the participation of Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) in the fifth edition of the Ajman Government’s summer program "Our Happy Summer", the ACCI organized a workshop entitled "Digital Marketing" to develop the marketing capabilities and skills of the participants and raise their awareness of the latest tools and steps for developing innovative marketing plans.

The workshop was attended by Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Acting Director of Government Communication, and Najla Al Dhafri, Head of the Public Relations and Events Department at the ACCI. The workshop was presented by Khawla Nasser Al Muhairi, Marketing and Corporate Communication Department at the ACCI, in the presence of a group of members of the "Our Happy Summer" program, at the Thara Entrepreneurship Hub.

The workshop addressed the definition of digital marketing and its importance in reaching a larger segment at a lower cost, with the ability to measure the impact, follow up on the steps of the marketing plan, and modify it as needed to ensure achieving its goals. It also addressed the importance of digital marketing in monitoring customer opinions and comments. Moreover, the workshop reviewed the stages of implementing the marketing plan, and many successful models and examples were presented.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi stressed that the ACCI is keen to participate annually in the "Our Happy Summer" program to enhance community interaction and provide distinctive events and workshops that support the economic and marketing skills of the program’s members, in addition to qualifying them for entrepreneurship. He also emphasized that during the 2024 version of the program, the ACCI made sure to educate participants on digital marketing and branding skills.