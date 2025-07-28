Arab Finance: The US dollar exchange rate to the Egyptian pound went lower than EGP 49 by mid-Sunday for the first time in nine months.

At 10:32 am, the USD recorded EGP 48.85 for buying and EGP 48.95 for selling at Banque Misr.

Similarly, it hit EGP 48.85 for buying and EGP 48.95 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) at 10:30 am.

The US dollar traded at EGP 48.83 for buying and EGP 48.93 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

Meanwhile, the exchange rate hit EGP 48.82 for purchasing and EGP 48.92 for selling at the United Bank.