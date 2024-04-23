KUWAIT - The Kuwait Bar Association seminar, entitled ‘Justice is the Basis of Governance and Ruling - The Role of Judiciary in the Era of Digital Transformation’, has hosted HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), as a keynote speaker.

In his statement, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh reviewed his business journey, expressing his deep pride in his accomplishments that started in the State of Kuwait; the country that welcomed and supported him in 1960 for 30 years, particularly from top Kuwaiti leaders. During his stay in Kuwait, he learned many things about life and business. He then moved to Jordan which granted him citizenship and the support needed to complete his career journey and to continue with his mission.

During the seminar, moderated by President of the Association, Mr. Sharyan Al-Sharyan, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh discussed three main topics including; Information and Knowledge Revolution, Digitalization in Judiciary, Justice and Practice of Law, and Advanced Models in Digital Transformation.

Moreover, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stated that his belief in the importance of information and knowledge revolution dates back to 1965, after joining a "Data Processor" course, where he realized that this science, which the majority of people are unaware of, is the beginning of something great to come. He pointed out that the global shift toward digitalization is paving the way for something that is more serious than what we experience today. “The world will eventually embrace digital transformation”, he affirmed.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh added that when TAG.Global was established in Kuwait in 1972, the main priority on its agenda was ‘Capacity Building’, mainly in the field of digital transformation, noting that digitalization impacted many areas including economy and education, where new concepts like digital economy and digital learning are now developing.

He went on to talk about a project TAG.Global will launch next year which will change education in the whole world, saying that "The education we knew that was based on memorization is no longer appropriate for the next generation, especially in the age of knowledge. Education must become learning, and the role of the teacher must change to become a facilitator."

Concerning judiciary and digital transformation, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stated that the judiciary is the only profession that has not globally undergone digitalization. He pointed out, that while some countries have implemented "remote trials," this cannot be considered digitalization.

He also reiterated that all countries worldwide are still lagging behind in embracing digital transformation in the judiciary, stressing that justice is the basis of rule, and that complete integrity cannot be achieved without digital transformation.

Speaking about the experience of the Scandinavian and Baltic nations, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh noted that TAG.Global is currently exploring the experience of those developed countries in the area of digitalizing the judiciary in order to reap maximum benefits.

He further pointed out that digital transformation in the judiciary requires the rehabilitation of technological infrastructure of the judiciary as well as training and qualifying all judicial personnel, including judges, lawyers and administrators, to better deal with judicial digitalization, pointing to the capabilities of TAG.Global to provide consulting services in this regard worldwide.

It is worth mentioning that the attendees have interacted effectively with Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s speech, showing their support for the need to digitalize the judiciary and to qualify staff in this field through specialized training courses and workshops. They also praised TAG.Global’s role in the fields of intellectual property protection and e-learning.

During the visit, HE Sheikh Faisal Hmoud Al-Sabah has received Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh at “Al Diwan Al Amiri” and presented him with the Gold-Inlaid Sword of Kuwait.

For this gesture, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his sincere appreciation to Sheikh Al-Sabah for the warm hospitality during his visit to Kuwait, noting that during the activities of the seminar organized by the Kuwait Bar Association held on April 1, 2024, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride saying ‘ Talal Abu-Ghazaleh was made in Kuwait’.

He said in a telegram sent to HE Sheikh Faisal Al-Sabah: "Your Excellency's reception of me in your esteemed Diwan and your gift of the inlaid sword of Kuwait indicates the most sincere feelings, which increased my appreciation for your generosity and for the first country that supported me."