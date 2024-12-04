Join a visionary cohort of change-makers on December 10-11 for an unforgettable celebration of innovation and collaboration.

The event will showcase young Arab leaders and entrepreneurs while offering a wide range of activities, workshops, and entertainment.

Discussions will showcase the accomplishments of young achievers featured on the Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 list.

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is poised to become the epicenter of entrepreneurial spirit and innovation as the Forbes Middle East Under 30 Summit unfolds for the first time at the great lawn in Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi. Set to take place on December 10-11, 2024, the event will be a celebration of the exceptional talent that defines the Arab world's future.

The summit will spotlight an exceptional roster of visionary minds shaping the future across diverse fields, including H.E. Mohamed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services for the UAE Government, Prime Minister's Office; H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government; Ayman Mokhtar, Regional President for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eurasia at Viatris; Mansoor Al Sayegh, Group CEO of the Al Sayegh Group, Vice Chairman of the Aram Group PJSC and President of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council – Subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Chamber; Katralnada BinGhatti, CEO of Binghatti Holding; and Haleh Hamedifar, Chairperson at CinnaGen.

“The third edition of our Under 30 summit will inspire and catalyze impactful change among the next generation of leaders in the Arab world,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. “This event will be as vibrant and energizing as the young innovators on our 30 Under 30 list while offering the opportunity to discuss the challenges, trends, and ideas that they envision embodying the future of the region and the world.”

At the summit, the remarkable achievements of Forbes Middle East’s 30 Under 30 listers will take center stage. With two dynamic platforms; The Innovation Hub, covering science, technology, commerce, and finance, and The Social Hub, focusing on sports, entertainment, and social impact, participants will engage in thought-provoking discussions and panels featuring investors, creators, and experts as they delve into the most pressing topics facing the next generation of business leaders. Entertainment throughout the summit will include performances by DJ Rodge, singer Astrovalk, and drum pan artist Anas Al-Halabi.

Forbes Middle East is collaborating with various partners, including event partners, Alef Education, CinnaGen, and Cyber Security Council; strategic partner, the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council; Food Vendors Partner, Cucina Del Sul Entertainment; sky art partner, Lumasky; and gift partners, Touch Of Oud, Daima, and Karji Perfumes.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

