The 31st edition of the Fair takes place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 23rd to 29th May with more than 1,100 publishers in attendance

Abu Dhabi: The 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will launch tomorrow under the theme ‘Inspire, Innovate, Enrich’.

The Fair, running from 23rd to 29th May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), will see participation of more than 1,130 publishers from over 80 countries

This year, ADIBF will be hosting more than 450 cultural, academic and creative events, as well as interactive activities that appeal to all sections of society. As the Guest of Honour for ADIBF 2022, the Federal Republic of Germany will present an integrated programme showcasing the country’s culture and history at its own pavilion. These include events with nearly 80 publishers, experts and creators taking part in more than 14 cultural and professional sessions, as well as screenings of German films based on books. Visitors will also be invited to explore the works of renowned poet, author, playwright, and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, while a visual narration at the pavilion will introduce visitors to illustrious German tradition of creativity and literature.

Audiences can enjoy events at numerous locations throughout ADIBF, including the main podium, youth platform, business lobby, lifestyle corner and art corner. The programme features a wide range of dialogue sessions, seminars, and literary, cultural and academic events. Some of the most-anticipated guests include Syrian poet and literary critic Adonis; Guido Imbens, who was awarded one half of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Economics; Prof. Roger Allen, leading Western researcher in modern Arabic literature; and Prof. Muhsin J. Al-Musawi, Professor of Arabic and Comparative Literature at Columbia University in New York.

This year’s event will also include a wide range of educational events and activities for children including musical and dance performances, workshops and more. The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is inviting all members of society to attend the exhibition and participate in its events.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.