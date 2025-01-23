Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025 will take place from April 15 to 17, 2025.

This year’s theme, “Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being,” will bring together global and regional stakeholders to drive collaboration, spark innovation, and advance solutions for a healthier future.

Over 15,000 participants and 325 exhibitors are expected to attend.

ADGHW Innovation Awards will celebrate groundbreaking advancements in healthcare

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector, announced the second edition of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), taking place from April 15 to 17, 2025. The upcoming edition builds on the success of the inaugural event, which laid the groundwork for advancing global health priorities ADGHW ’25 serves as a year-round platform driving actionable outcomes and transformative strategies for the global health ecosystem.

With the theme “Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being”, ADGHW 2025 will bring together global and regional stakeholders to foster collaboration, spark innovation, and drive investment in solutions that advance healthcare and well-being.

H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “Abu Dhabi Global Health Week demonstrates our commitment to driving impactful change in the global healthcare landscape. Together, we aim to redefine the future of health and well-being by accelerating collaboration, innovation, and investment”.

This year’s edition is expected to attract over 15,000 participants and 325 exhibitors, continuing to provide a vibrant forum for policymakers, researchers, innovators, and investors to exchange insights, build partnerships, and address critical healthcare challenges. It will spotlight specialised tracks including the Forum @ADGHW, which will bring together global leaders to focus on collaborative efforts for a positive impact on global health. The event’s key topics and advancements reshaping healthcare, are centered around four thematic pillars:

Health Longevity & Personalised Precision Medicine: Personalising the Future of Medicine

Health System Resilience & Sustainability: Crafting Future-Ready Frameworks

Digital Health & AI: Revolutionising Care Through Technology

Investment in Health & Life Sciences: Driving Global Innovation Forward

ADGHW as a platform reflects global healthcare trends, driving the shift from reactive treatment to preventative, holistic health approaches. By spotlighting advancements in digital health and artificial intelligence, the event seeks to extend the definition of health beyond treatment, focusing on longevity, wellness, and overall quality of life. Participants will uncover groundbreaking innovations, deepen their expertise, and network with industry leaders, cementing ADGHW as a pivotal gathering for stakeholders in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

As part of this 2025 edition, the ADGHW Innovation Awards will celebrate groundbreaking advancements in healthcare, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration across the industry. These prestigious awards recognise individuals, organisations, and startups that have pioneered transformative solutions addressing critical challenges in global health. By spotlighting innovations that enhance patient outcomes, improve accessibility, and streamline healthcare delivery, the awards aim to inspire continued progress in the field.

Last year, the inaugural event facilitated 18 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs), and attracted over 11,500 visitors, 1,600 delegates from 97 countries. Among notable outcomes was the establishment of the Ma’an Health & Life Sciences Research Innovation Fund, which allocated over AED 19 million to 11 groundbreaking research projects. Additionally, the collaboration with Abu Dhabi ecosystem partners; Etihad, Abu Dhabi Ports, Abu Dhabi Airports, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, to establish Abu Dhabi as a regional life-science distribution hub.

Building on these successes, ADGHW 2025 aims to shape a future where innovation and collaboration lead to better health outcomes for all.

About Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW):

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) is a major government-led initiative by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, dedicated to advancing the global healthcare agenda. Beyond the flagship event, ADGHW delivers a year-round “always-on” platform for continuous engagement, driving progress in creating a more interconnected, preventative, and resilient global healthcare system. ADGHW fosters collaboration, innovation, and sustainability while solidifying Abu Dhabi’s role as a global health and wellness hub. ADGHW gathers leading experts, policymakers, innovators, and investors to address key challenges, showcase advancements, and develop actionable strategies for the future of healthcare. Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025 proudly collaborates with key strategic partners, including Gold Partners Burjeel Holdings and Viatris, united in their commitment to advancing the future of healthcare and life sciences.

For further information on ADGHW, visit https://www.adghw.com/

Media attendees can register at the following registration link: Media Registration

About the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The DoH is the regulatory body of the healthcare sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforces standards, and encourages adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system.

For further information on DOH, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/ and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mariam Al Marzooqi,

msalmarzooqi@doh.gov.ae

+971 50 536 6660