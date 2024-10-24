Animenia 2024, set to be one of the UAE’s largest anime festivals, will be held from October 2327, 2024, at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Abu Dhabi, UAE - 23rd October 2024: Abu Dhabi Gaming, a leading initiative set up by the Abu Dhabi government to drive the growth of the UAE’s gaming sector, announces that it will participate in Animenia 2024, the ultimate pop culture and anime event. The festival is set to take place from October 23-27, 2024, at Manarat al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi.

At Animenia, Abu Dhabi Gaming will host a vibrant booth designed to immerse visitors in a world of gaming and anime through a variety of thrilling activities. In line with Abu Dhabi Gaming’s goal to support and promote gaming culture in the UAE, attendees can look forward to exhilarating E-sports showdowns, where gamers of all skill levels can compete in high-energy tournaments for exciting prizes. In addition, the booth will feature game challenges tailored to different types of players, from casual gamers looking for fun to seasoned competitors eager to test their abilities.

Fans of anime and pop culture can also look forward to an interactive Anime and Gaming trivia session, testing their knowledge for a chance to win exciting rewards. Visitors will also be able to engage in lively activities, where rhythm and creativity take center stage as participants compete in a series of thrilling challenges.

By participating in Animenia 2024, Abu Dhabi Gaming continues to focus on supporting the gaming community while also working towards making Abu Dhabi a cultural hub for the region’s growing pop culture scene. The event offers Abu Dhabi Gaming a valuable opportunity to create ways to engage and connect with the local gaming community through a host of fun activities.

“Abu Dhabi Gaming is excited to align with Animenia's celebration of anime and gaming culture, which resonates deeply with the UAE's vibrant community. Our participation reflects Abu Dhabi Gaming’s strategic vision of fostering and growing the gaming sector in the region, creating opportunities for both aspiring developers and established studios. This is also an excellent opportunity for us to connect with and engage directly with the UAE’s gaming community, while supporting the industry’s continued evolution and growth.” said, Marcos Muller-Habig, Director of Abu Dhabi Gaming

Abu Dhabi Gaming’s participation in Animenia 2024 underscores its commitment to fostering a vibrant gaming ecosystem in the UAE. The initiative provides essential support to local game developers, studios, and the broader gaming community by offering a wide range of resources and incentives. Through events like Animenia, Abu Dhabi Gaming further elevates the country’s gaming profile on the global stage while solidifying its role in nurturing talent and building a strong, collaborative gaming sector across the region.

About Abu Dhabi Gaming

Founded in 2021, Abu Dhabi Gaming is a collaborative initiative that aggregates the broad efforts throughout Abu Dhabi to drive and build a self-sustaining gaming and e-sports ecosystem. Since its inception, Abu Dhabi Gaming has boosted the expansion of the region's gaming industry, offering career opportunities to aspiring talent and producing world-class content in the emirate. It is the largest concentration of gaming companies in the MENA region, with more than 100 companies operating across the gaming sector.

Abu Dhabi Gaming also works with the education sector and strategic partners to train the next generation of gaming industry professionals, while supporting local studios in its mission to create great games.

Supported by Unity Technologies, Ethara, UAE Pro League, Emirates Esports Association and the Media Zone Authority, Abu Dhabi Gaming will provide a comprehensive support system for game developers, players, consumers, and businesses in Abu Dhabi. The initiative will champion the development of regional talent and bring a calendar of year-round gaming events to Abu Dhabi.

