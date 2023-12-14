Over 3,300 Chairmen, CEOs, COOs, Managing Directors, Regional CEOs and Executive-level representatives from leading global financial firms, industry experts, policymakers, regulators, investors, and bankers engaged in lively discussions that debated the theme, ‘Investing in the Transition Era’ and highlighted Abu Dhabi’s growing prospects.

Countries represented included the UK, USA, India, , Mainland China, Singapore, Switzerland, France Canada, and the GCC region.

Global financial firms from various sectors collectively managing over USD 30 trillion in assets – a whopping 22% of the global economy – attended the event

4 financial institutions announced ADGM as their new home during ADFW’s breakout sessions.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), held in the presence and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office and presented by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as headline partner has successfully concluded its 2023 edition, reaffirming its growing status as a key financial annual event of the MENA region as it hosted 18,000+ people from the financial industry during its four thematic days, an increase of more than double from its 2022 inaugural edition

The second edition debated the theme 'Investing in the Transition Era' this year, focusing on the economic, technological, and energy transitions that are expected to shape the next decade of global finance and world economies, in a changing world order. It hosted five main events spread across 46 sub-events that saw 180+ sessions and 300+ speakers taking the stage.

ADFW attracted a diverse and international audience, of which 39% of the total represented an international audience, majorly consisting of business leaders, including over 3,500 senior financial leaders from top global financial firms, industry experts, policymakers, regulators, investors, and bankers travelling to Abu Dhabi from over 100 countries included the following; United Kingdom, United States, India,, Mainland China, Singapore, Switzerland, France and Canada and the GCC region.. The event featured a series of five global leadership forums, with heads of firms across Private Equity, Capital Markets, Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Venture Capitalists, Institutional Investors, Investment Banks, and fintechs collectively managing over USD 30 trillion in assets – a staggering 22% of the global economy.

The event had a lineup of high-calibre speakers, and brought together leaders such as JP Morgan Chase’s Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon and investor - Ray Dalio, Founder, CIO Mentor, and Member of the Bridgewater Board, Bridgewater Associates, LP, CEOs, 3,300+ C-Suites, Chairmans and Presidents of globally renowned organisations including the likes of Franklin Templeton, State Street, Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, Lazard and Brevan Howard among many others participated and attended the event to engage in strategic conversations.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Development (ADDED) and ADGM said, “In the past two years, ADFW has served as a platform to host global influential thought leaders in the finance and investments sector to discuss critical topics outlining the changing industry dynamics and opportunities and in further reinforcing ADGM’s position as one of the leading financial centres in the MEASA Region. With this year’s theme being ‘Investing in the Transition Era, the discussions focused on tackling challenges and harnessing opportunities within a transition era. It is clear that markets are responding to major geo-economic, technological and energy transitions, and ADGM is proud to be at the centre of these conversations. As leaders work to develop intelligent strategies to achieve progress and growth across the next decade, our future thinking and future-ready international financial centre is now a key pivot-point. With several strategic outcomes emerging from Abu Dhabi Finance Week, including the announcement of establishment of over a dozen major institutions, our reputation as a Capital of Capital continues to thrive. Our ambitions are accelerated, and we look forward to an even bigger ADFW in 2024.”

2023 has been a milestone year for ADGM, with 14 major financial institutions representing a total AUM of USD 452 billion announcing the establishment of a presence within ADGM with major names such as NinetyOne, Rothschild & Co, GQG Partners, TCI and eToro during the four-day event.

It also witnessed the signing of 25 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between international and regional players, setting the bar high for the growth of the financial sector and its contribution to Abu Dhabi’s rising falcon economy in 2024. ADGM, its authorities and its knowledge arm announced strategic collaborations at ADFW, signing separate MoUs with various leading regional and internal entities The FSRA of ADGM signed MoUs with Al Maryah Community Bank (MBank), RAKBANK, Commercial Bank International (CBI), CredibleX and Khalifa Fund while ADGM Courts signed an MoU with RAK Digital Asset Oasis (DAO). ADDED, Mastercard, CPX, Du, Ajman Bank and Cision also forged MoUs to promote collaboration and mutual support between ADGM and the respective entities. The knowledge arm, ADGM Academy signed three MoUs and announced a series of significant collaborations with leading organisations including the Abu Dhabi Chamber, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) and the University of Manchester.

In its commitment to advancing the financial and sustainable economic landscape of the UAE and the industry, ADFW hosted five key theme events, starting with the Abu Dhabi Economic Forum and then followed by Asset Abu Dhabi, the Global Financial Regulators Summit, the 7th edition of Fintech Abu Dhabi and the R.A.C.E. (Regulation, Awareness, Collaboration, Ecosystem) Sustainability Summit. The forum also included breakout events such as Asset Abu Dhabi Private, the Asset Abu Dhabi GP-LP Programme, and The International Family Office Forum. Blockchain Abu Dhabi, AI Abu Dhabi, and Risk 4.0.

Running just ahead of COP28, this year’s edition received increased footfall as world leaders and representatives gathered to host climate-related discussions in the UAE.

