Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), , Abu Dhabi is proud to launch the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, a WED Movement initiative led by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), which will run from Tuesday, 29th October to Saturday, 2nd November, 2024.

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week is set to galvanize the emirate’s focus on early childhood development (ECD), highlighting the capital’s critical role in nurturing children's growth and development across all facets of society. Aligned with WED’s themes of Intentional Parenting, Culture and Identity, and Sustainable and Family-friendly Cities, Abu Dhabi aims to inspire community involvement and collaboration in advancing ECD.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: "The commitment of the UAE to enhancing the welfare and development of our youngest citizens is crucial, as they are the future of our nation. WED serves as a genuinely innovative platform dedicated to forging solutions that positively impact children's lives., not just domestically but globally."

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week features an array of sessions and workshops that will showcase groundbreaking research, innovative solutions, and promising startups in the field of early childhood development. The event also brings together investors and venture capital funds, facilitating collaboration and investment in ECD innovations that address challenges and accelerate development in priority areas of the emirate of Abu Dhabi and wider UAE.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Chair of the WED Movement, emphasized: “We are committed to not only creating a convening of parents, professionals, and experts that harvests innovative ideas that will accelerate change in the Early Childhood Development sector, but also to sharing the solutions and learnings with countries near and far to spearhead the world early childhood development movement.”

Her Excellency Sana Mohammad Suhail, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, declared that: “Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week epitomizes the emirate’s dedication to fostering child-friendly and inclusive communities. By nurturing the well-being of our youngest residents and promoting family-centric initiatives, we ensure that our next generations continue to thrive and prosper.”

As the first event of its kind in the region, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week underscores the commitment of the emirate and the UAE to advancing the global early childhood development agenda. Media outlets, ECD experts, and the public are invited to be part of this transformative global movement to empower the world’s youth and build a brighter future for them.