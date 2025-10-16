Abu Dhabi: As part of its participation at GITEX Global 2025, the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) organised a dedicated workshop titled “From Minimal Machine Learning to Generative AI”. The session explored the growing role of AI in driving social impact and was accompanied by a dedicated showcase of innovative projects from the “UNIVATE” Social Innovation Initiative, which empowers youth to develop creative technological and social solutions.

Commenting on DCD’s activities at GITEX 2025, Dr Arif Al Hammadi, Acting Director-General of Strategic and Digital Affairs at DCD, said: “AI has become a main pillar in designing inclusive and sustainable social solutions. By leveraging AI’s analytical capabilities, we can better understand social data, anticipate future needs, and craft more precise and effective social policies, thereby supporting the vision of our wise leadership to build a cohesive society where everyone enjoys a high quality of life.”

The workshop highlighted how generative AI and machine learning can support decision-makers and social development professionals through practical applications such as early identification of community needs, optimisation of resource allocation, and simulation of social policy outcomes before implementation. It also underscored the importance of integrating digital analytics with social policy design to ensure lasting, positive impact on community wellbeing.

A group of students who participated in previous editions of the UNIVATE Competition presented their innovative projects to the audience, showcasing the creativity and potential of youth in applying modern technologies to address social issues and raise community awareness through AI-powered digital solutions.

“UNIVATE” is one of DCD’s flagship initiatives promoting social innovation and encouraging emerging national talents to develop practical, impactful solutions that enhance the lives of individuals and communities.

Both the workshop and project showcase form part of DCD’s broader participation in GITEX Global 2025, which aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for social and digital innovation and to highlight the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in shaping a more cohesive and sustainable future.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development

Established in 2018 as the regulatory body for the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development (DCD) is dedicated to promoting community development by building empowered individuals and cohesive families.

The department plays a pivotal role in developing policies, strategies, and standards that enhance the efficiency of social services. This is achieved by adopting a scientific approach, conducting studies, surveys, and comprehensive analysis of social data. It also engages institutions from various sectors, as well as community members, to ensure the development of programs and initiatives that respond to the actual needs of various segments of society.