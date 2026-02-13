Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, served as host partner for the 14th edition of the Meetings Arabia and Luxury Travel (MALT) Congress on 11 and 12 February.

Returning to the emirate for third consecutive year, the MALT Congress convened leading MICE and luxury travel buyers from the MENA region, alongside tourism boards, hotels, hospitality groups, and global tourism suppliers.

Over two days, participants engaged in a vibrant B2B marketplace, forging connections through networking, gaining insights into industry trends, and exploring opportunities for collaboration.

This year’s MALT Congress welcomed 350+ attendees, including 120+ qualified buyers, with suppliers representing 45+ countries. Over the course of two days, more than 2,000 pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings took place, driving meaningful business connections and global partnerships.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of ADCEB, said: “With world-class venues, luxury hotels and exceptional service standards, Abu Dhabi’s strengths align seamlessly with MALT Congress’s focus on high-value engagement. Bringing together senior buyers and global travel suppliers, the conference spotlighted the destination’s rich cultural offerings while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for premium markets and high-level business events, supporting our ambition to double the MICE sector by 2030.”

Sidh NC, Co-Founder and Managing Director, QnA International, said: “The MALT Congress continues to be a focused platform where meaningful conversations translate into real business outcomes. Abu Dhabi offers the right mix of infrastructure, accessibility and cultural depth that today’s MICE and luxury travel buyers value. The quality of participation and the volume of productive meetings this year clearly reflect the growing relevance of the Congress and the destination’s position in the global business events & luxury travel landscape.”

Recent years have seen Abu Dhabi’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector go from strength to strength. The emirate’s 6,625 MICE events during 2025 were up 37% from the 4,835 events in 2024, with delegate numbers rising 40% to surpass 2 million. ADCEB’s Advantage Abu Dhabi incentive and advisory programme supported 175 of the events (up eight from a year earlier) attracting 462,000 delegates (up 28%).

The return of the MALT Congress to Abu Dhabi supports the emirate’s position as a leading MICE destination, combining world-class infrastructure, accessibility, and leisure offerings.

ADCEB plays a pivotal role by offering support to event organisers throughout the event cycle. As well as Advantage Abu Dhabi, ADCEB initiatives include bid advisory services, attendance-building strategies, and strategic partnerships with global MICE associations such as the International Congress and Convention Association and the Society of Incentive Travel Excellence.

About QnA International:

QnA International is a global B2B events company specialising in high-level conferences and curated networking platforms across MICE, luxury travel and business travel sectors. The company is known for delivering content-led forums that connect senior decision-makers with leading solution providers. Through its flagship events, QnA International creates environments that drive knowledge exchange, strategic partnerships and measurable business outcomes worldwide.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae