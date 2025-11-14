Abu Dhabi – As part of its participation at DRIFTx 2025, held during the inaugural “Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week” and organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the start of commercial operations for fully driverless, Level 4 autonomous vehicles, an unprecedented step in the Middle East and North Africa.

This launch is the result of close collaboration between ITC, RegLab at the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, and the Supervisory Committee for Advanced Driving Systems Testing chaired by the Ministry of Interior, under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC). It reflects the collective efforts to ensure the safe and well-regulated commercial deployment of advanced self-driving technologies in the Emirate, in line with the UAE’s approved legislative and regulatory frameworks.

As part of this effort, ITC has granted the first two operating permits to enable the commercial operation of fully autonomous vehicles. Phase one operations will be undertaken by “WeRide” in collaboration with “Uber” and “Tawasul”, and by “AutoGo–K2” in collaboration with “ApolloGo–Baidu”, following the fulfilment of all safety and operational readiness requirements and the successful completion of rigorous testing. These tests covered performance evaluations, sensor systems and vehicle responses in real-world traffic conditions in Abu Dhabi.

As of October 2025, WeRide Robotaxis have accumulated over 800,000 kilometers in Abu Dhabi, with each vehicle completing up to 20 trips per 12-hour shift. Currently, Uber and WeRide fleet operates the largest commercial Robotaxi network in the Middle East, within an area covering approximately 50% of Abu Dhabi’s core area . WeRide has also been conducting fully driverless Level 4 testing since the second quarter of 2025 - the first deployment of its kind in the Middle East. These results are a strong indicator of WeRide’s readiness to transition to fully driverless Robotaxi commercial operations.

AutoGo–K2 has achieved full unmanned, Level 4 autonomous vehicle operation approval on Yas Island in record time — progressing from deployment launch in mid-July 2025 to ITC-certified driverless service by the end of September 2025. Within this short period, the fleet completed more than 100,000 kilometres of on-road autonomous testing, advancing rapidly from Safety Officer operation, to passenger-seat supervision, and finally to real unmanned service with no safety operator inside the vehicle.

ITC will monitor vehicle movements and operations in real time, coordinating with operators, through an advanced digital platform that enables live vehicle tracking and immediate logging and analysis of any incidents or violations. This ensures full compliance with permit conditions and operational safety requirements. The platform is a regional first, empowering ITC to oversee the autonomous vehicle ecosystem intelligently and bolster public confidence in the future of smart and sustainable mobility in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “This authorisation is a strategic milestone that cements Abu Dhabi’s status as a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility. It reflects the forward-looking vision of Abu Dhabi’s government in enabling future technologies and delivering real-world applications within a safe and efficient mobility system. Working with our strategic partners, we have established comprehensive regulatory and operational frameworks that ensure the highest standards of safety and quality in the commercial operation of fully driverless vehicles, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become a global model for smart and sustainable cities.”

This step marks a pivotal phase in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards a fully integrated smart mobility system. It will accelerate the adoption of autonomous mobility solutions through continued collaboration between regulators and leading global technology companies, reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a pioneer in the future of smart mobility.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.