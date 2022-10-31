Dubai: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards, which brings together the very best of the Indian film industry, is back by popular demand in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in February 2023 to win our hearts all over again! IIFA 2023 will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

Back by popular demand from stakeholders, fans, and media from around the globe, the 23rd edition of IIFA will take place at the world-class Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi - the Middle East's largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue on 9th, 10 and 11th February 2023 and will be hosted by none other than Abhishek Bachchan Farhan Akhtar and Maniesh Paul. The upcoming edition will be filled with even more magic and entertainment as we are set to witness Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and many more in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Bachchan said, “I'm ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd edition of IIFA at YAS Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me. I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans, and connecting with them globally.”

Co-Host Farhan Akhtar said, “IIFA is the only global platform that has traveled the world. It has bought cinema lovers closer from all across the globe. As always, I am looking forward to the next edition of IIFA Weekend and awards and am excited to be co-hosting the 23rd edition at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi”

Co-Host Maniesh Paul said, “Superly excited to be on the stage once again to host the 23rd edition of IIFA at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It's always fun and the reaction we receive from the live audiences is surreal. It’s going to be bigger and brighter with my super amazing co-hosts. Looking forward to enjoying it and having a lot of fun”.

India and Abu Dhabi have had strong cultural and commercial ties for many decades. IIFA Weekend & Awards will be a celebration of togetherness and positivity, returning to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and enhancing, strengthening, and building even stronger bonds. IIFA 2023 will be a grand celebration of the best talent in Indian cinema, bringing together global dignitaries, international media, fans, and film enthusiasts worldwide. To present a greater opportunity for long-term impact in tourism, business & trade, and the film production business for the destination.

