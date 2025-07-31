Shanghai, China – His Excellency Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, held a series of high-level meetings with leading global executives in media, creative investment, smart education, and advanced technology during the BRIDGE Roadshow’s stop in Shanghai.

The discussions explored strategic opportunities to co-develop digital content for Middle Eastern markets, drive investment in creative media, integrate artificial intelligence into education, and develop intelligent infrastructure for next-generation media cities.

Held as part of the preparations for BRIDGE Summit 2025, set to take place in Abu Dhabi this December, the meetings aim to deepen strategic partnerships with international organisations and unlock new pathways for collaboration across the global media and technology landscape.

H.E. Abdulla Al Hamed met with Jinjian Zhang, Founding Partner of VitalBridge, a Shanghai-based venture capital firm investing in cutting-edge AI and robotics ventures. The Chairman also held talks with Bonnie Zhang, Founder of Cartea, a fast-growing automotive lifestyle platform bridging Chinese brands and Gulf markets, and Vivi He, Founder of Xiaguangshe (ShineGlobal), a think tank providing global market strategies for Chinese firms expanding overseas.

The Chairman also held a high-level meeting with Lv Yang Ming, President of Huawei Cloud Media Services Product Department, where discussions centred on advanced AI-powered content production, live-streaming solutions, and next-generation media infrastructure.

Commenting on the meetings, H.E. Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed underscored the importance of deepening collaboration with leading global technology and media firms as a strategic priority for the UAE. He said: “Forging strong international partnerships is essential to building an agile and integrated media ecosystem that can thrive amid the rapid shifts of the digital age. We are committed to positioning the UAE as a global media hub, driving the creation of impactful, responsible, and forward-looking content. Through this, we aim to raise public awareness, encourage open dialogue, and reinforce our country’s role as a vibrant platform for intellectual and cultural exchange on the world stage.”