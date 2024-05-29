Doha, Qatar: Aadima, a renowned sustainable luxury brand based in Qatar, proudly represented the country at the prestigious Russian Economic Forum held in Kazan. This significant event showcased Qatar's commitment to sustainability and ethical fashion practices on a global platform.

Aadima was the sole brand invited from Qatar to participate in the forum, highlighting its prominent position in the sustainable fashion landscape. Co-founder of Aadima, Gills Manjulakshmi was a speaker at the forum's session titled "Islamic Fashion: Motifs and Accessories." The focus of the discussion was on sustainability in Islamic fashion, underscoring Aadima's steadfast adherence to ethical principles since its inception. The brand's emphasis on using environmentally friendly materials such as linen and silk further exemplified its dedication to sustainable practices.

CEO Hayfa Al Abdulla emphasized the transformative power of sustainable practices in shaping lifestyle choices globally. Al Abdulla's remarks underscored the growing recognition of sustainability as a crucial factor in redefining the fashion industry's landscape.

Additionally, COO and Designer Gills Manjulakshmi expressed her delight in interacting with the fashion community in Kazan. She noted the region's penchant for modest fashion and the impressive use of linen by local designers. Manjulakshmi's observations highlighted the cultural exchange and appreciation for sustainable materials transcending geographical boundaries.

Designer of the brand Manjulakshmi Bharathan was awarded International Halal Businesswoman Award by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan - Minister of economy of the Republic of Tatarstan

Midkhat Rafkatovich Shagiakhmetov

Aadima's representation at the Russian Economic Forum in Kazan served as a testament to Qatar's commitment to sustainable luxury and ethical fashion practices. The brand's participation, coupled with insights from its key figures, contributed to enriching discussions on sustainability in the global fashion industry. As Aadima continues to champion sustainability, it exemplifies Qatar's evolving role in shaping the future of fashion on a sustainable and ethical foundation.

