Sharjah: Under the kind auspices of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, the 50th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, organized by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, starts tomorrow October 5 and runs until October 9. The event will host more than 400 exhibitors representing major companies specialized in the designing and manufacturing of jewellery and gold from across the globe, and a glittering appearance of about 500 local and international brands and major manufacturers and designers of luxury watches.

The show's golden-jubilee edition is set to have a special official ceremony to be attended by senior officials and international delegations as well as some of the most famous artist celebrities and stars. There will also be creative programs and activities organized for the first time, in addition to exclusive showcasing of the finest jewellery and a wide range of the most luxurious watches.

One of the largest global gatherings of local and international companies, traders and players in designing and manufacturing gold and jewellery, this year's edition will, for the first time, record various international participations from Latin America and Africa, in addition to a selection of the most prominent local, regional and global companies. With a total area of 30,000 square meters, there will be national pavilions of a number of countries that are leaders in manufacturing and designing jewellery, including Italy and India – with about 110 companies.

The event's daily raffles will give visitors the chance to win valuable jewellery and diamond prizes, and there is also the grand raffle, which is set to take place on the closing day, providing the visitors with a chance to win one kilogram of gold for each purchase of 500 dirhams.

The Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show is set to open on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 pm to 10 pm and on Friday from 3 pm to 10 pm. On its sidelines, the International Jewellery Designers Forum will be held with a wide participation by the most prestigious designing institutes from all over the world, in addition to many educational workshops and symposia about the manufacturing and designing of gold and jewellery.

