UAE: 7X successfully showcased its expertise in trade, transportation, and logistics, while highlighting key trends shaping these key sectors at the inaugural edition of Logimotion, a brand-new premier logistics event. The global event provided a significant platform for 7X and its subsidiaries to feature their innovative solutions and services, including Wayn, UAE’s Digital P.O. Box, and Waslah, a leading logistics platform.

7X, a platinum sponsor of Logimotion, participated in the Global Trade and Infrastructure Summit (GTIS), a key conference held within the event focusing on the challenges and intricacies of global trade and infrastructure. In his opening speech at GTIS, Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, discussed the UAE's pivotal role in shaping the future of international trade by investing in modern infrastructure, providing seamless trade routes, as well as promoting innovative trade policies and international partnerships. He also stated that the UAE’s exemplary global model has established the nation as a leading trade and logistics hub.

Alashram said: "The UAE is not just facilitating trade but also positioning itself as a global

knowledge hub. Platforms like Logimotion exemplify this effort, bringing together industry leaders to exchange ideas, share expertise, and explore cutting edge solutions. The event explored the latest industry trends as well as avenues of local and international cooperation to overcoming challenges, and turn them into opportunities, with an aim to advance and redefine the future of trade and logistics.”

7X’s participation in Logimotion demonstrates the Group’s vision to strengthening the trade, transport, and logistics sectors through strategic partnerships, enhancing their services and enabling a world in motion.

