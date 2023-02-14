As Qatar got ready to host the FIFA World Cup the country’s physical infrastructure was put to test as was its less-tangible, cyber infrastructure. As we move into 2023, it's crucial to understand what the future of cybersecurity looks like and what trends we can expect.

Qatar’s cyber journey has come a long way, developing into a network of government, non-government, and private-sector stakeholders. In 2005, the government established the Qatar Computer Emergency Response Team (Q-CERT) to address cyber and critical infrastructure challenges. In 2014, Qatar published its National Cyber Security Strategy to align the relevant agencies and create the entities and governance structures needed to address cybersecurity threats. In 2018, Qatar presented its 2022 Cybersecurity Framework for government institutions, critical infrastructure stakeholders, and businesses surrounding the needs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In 2021, Qatar created the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) to revamp its 2014 Cyber Security Strategy. Since its inception, the NCSA trained government employees on cybersecurity, enhanced Qatar’s legal framework to strengthen cybersecurity, and worked with ICT industry stakeholders to improve its cyber resiliency. Qatar is taking a very active role in promoting cybersecurity practices.

Qatar’s 2030 vision provides a number of strategic areas of importance to the nation, some of these areas have direct impact on the nation’s priority for tacking cyber safety and security. As Qatar’s dependence on cyberspace and information technology grows, the resiliency and security of its ICT infrastructure becomes ever more important. The government of Qatar has realized the need for driving the adoption of cyber security and safety within the nation, and has been working tactically to address the prevalent threats in the coming years.

Join Cyber Security Leaders and Innovators in Doha, Qatar at the 7th Edition of CyberX Global Series and 3rd Annual CyberX Summit 2023, Qatar Edition on 15 February 2023 at City Centre Rotana Hotel - Doha, Qatar. The conference is back after successful edition last year. Join us for this 1-day dialogue with reformative panel discussions, keynote presentations, fire-side chats, spotlight tracks to discuss the current initiatives including Email Security, Smart Home Network (SHN), Data Privacy & Security, Identity & access management, Cloud Security, XDR, Ai Cyber Security, Cyber Security Asset Management, Hybrid Cloud Strategy, Zero Trust , Enterprise Risk & Compliance, and future trends which are affecting the organizations & business effectiveness.

