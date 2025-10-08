UAE ranks among the world’s top five destinations for accessible tourism

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai hosted the 5th Accessible Travel & Tourism International Conference (ATTIC) at Dubai World Trade Centre with the goal of advancing inclusive destinations and accessible travel as the global travel and tourism industry continues to invest heavily in infrastructure to enhance accessibility, increase revenues, and attract more visitors.

Inaugurating the 5th Accessible Travel & Tourism International Conference, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founder and Chairman of the Al Habtoor Group, said Dubai has emerged as the jewel of the world where cultural values of unity, hospitality and education are playing out to bring in an inclusive society.

“The culture is rooted in helping people regardless of their location, nationality or profession.” He called for creation of flexible travel systems to welcome visitors, including athletes, businesspeople and regular tourists, ensuring their safety and comfort.

Th two-day global event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman & Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group.

In an inspiring message, Nick Santonastasso, globally renowned speaker and entrepreneur, said the transformative leadership in Dubai prioritises the needs of its people, creating a third dimension of leadership focused on inclusivity. “I now proudly call Dubai home, the most inclusive place I have ever seen.”

Making a presentation: Al Maktoum International: The making of an inspirational all-accessible airport’, Ahmed Mufleh, Head of Innovation, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) said design philosophy for the world’s largest airport is incorporating international standards from IATA and AC. The approach emphasizes empathy, accessibility and seamless experience for all passengers, including people of determination, pregnant women, the elderly and minors. Six pillars guide the design: ergonomic and intuitive design, safety, universal inclusion, equitable use, sensory enablement and technology integration. Advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and digital wayfinding will enhance the experience of people of determination, ensuring a smooth journey from booking to arrival.

The growing desire of People of Determination to travel and explore the world, combined with rapid developments in assistive technologies, has made accessibility a key driver for competitiveness in the travel and tourism sectors. The accessible tourism market is expected to grow to USD 188.2 billion by 2032. According to the European Network for Accessible Tourism (ENAT), at least 257 million tourists are actively seeking accessible travel options.

Over the two days, the conference featured leading speakers and international experts from prestigious organizations including UN Tourism, Airports Council International (ACI), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). They discussed best practices and strategies in accessibility, alongside ongoing global efforts to create a more inclusive world that People of Determination can explore with greater ease.

Lessons from Dubai

A panel session titled “Accessible Tourism: Lessons from Dubai”, discussed Dubai’s ambitious tourism goals, aiming to become one of the best cities to live, work and invest by 2033. Key initiatives include enhancing accessibility with more trained employees and dedicated facilities in view of Dubai International Airport expecting to handle 95 million passengers this year with two million passengers receiving wheelchair services.

The RTA and Dubai Municipality are integral in ensuring seamless accessibility across public transport and infrastructure. The city’s comprehensive approach, involving both public and private sectors, hadled to significant improvement in accessibility, contributing to Dubai’s high quality of life and tourism success.

The session was moderated by Linda Ristagno, Assistant Director, External Affairs, International Air Transport Association (IATA), Switzerland.

The panelists included Nick Moore, Senior Vice President, Passenger Services & Hub Operations, Emirates Airline, Jeffrey Strachan, Associate Vice President, Business Operations, Dubai Economy & Tourism, Dubai College of Tourism; Ciaran O’Sullivan, Divisional Vice President, Airlines Services, Dnata; Shaikha Al Shaikh, Director, Buildings & Facilities Department, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Dubai Municipality; Azza Mohammad AlMarzooqi, Director of Human Resources Department, Dubai Municipality– Member of Inclusion and Empowerment of People of Determination Team.

The conference is supported by key partners, including Emirates Airline as the official carrier, the Al Habtoor Group, Dubai Duty Free, IATA, and ACI World.

