More than 1,200 events and activities will feature over 250 guests from 66 countries, with 10 countries participating for the first time.

300+ cultural events presented by 158 Arab and international guests from 40 countries.

Greece will be the Guest of Honour, with 70 participants and a National Pavilion showcasing 600 titles from 58 Greek publishers.

SIBF 2025 will offer over 750 workshops in Arabic and English, led by 28 guest experts, covering writing, publishing, and creative disciplines.

85 performances from 12 countries

New additions to the fair will include the ‘Pop-Up Academy’, the ‘Poetry Pharmacy’ from the UK, and the ‘Podcast Station’ hosting a number of popular Arabic podcasts.

Sharjah: Held under the theme ‘Between You and a Book’, the official agenda for the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025), is set to run from November 5-16, 2025 at Expo Centre Sharjah. Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the world renowned fair will host more than 2,350 publishers and exhibitors representing 118 countries.

SIBF 2025 will host over 1,200 events and activities with participation from over 250 guests from 66 countries, including acclaimed authors, artists, and intellectuals. The fair will also see 10 countries participating for the first time in the cultural programme, namely; Iceland, Jamaica, Nigeria, Mali, Chad, Angola, Mozambique, Guinea, Senegal, and Vietnam.

The fair will also present an expanded series of pre-booked workshops in both Arabic and English, led by leading voices in publishing and creative writing. In addition, 28 guest experts will host 750 workshops across diverse disciplines, offering insights and hands-on experiences for varied audiences.

This edition will also welcome Greece as the official Guest of Honour, with a special programme of activities featuring 70 participants including writers, poets, translators, illustrators, academics, musicians, actors, librarians, and publishing professionals. The celebration will also spotlight Greece’s literary heritage, artistic excellence, and notable impact on world culture.

The announcement, made during a press conference at SBA headquarters, was attended by His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA; Panagiotis Kougiou, Chargé d'Affaires for the Greek Embassy in the United Arab Emirates; H.E. Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; H.E. Mohammed Al Amimi, General Manager of e& UAE; Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF; and Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publishing Services at SBA.

What books show us about ourselves

Highlighting SIBF’s ongoing legacy during his opening remarks at the press conference, H.E. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri spoke of the important and personal bond between people and books; and how every reader’s interaction with the written word becomes part of their own life story, revealing something of who they are and the world they carry within. He noted that this relationship between reader and book is what inspired this year’s theme, celebrating the dialogue and self-discovery that every reading experience invites.

He added, “Year after year, SIBF stands as a testament to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has always believed in the book as the most expansive space for dialogue between cultures and civilisations. This journey continues today under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, whose efforts are reinforcing Sharjah’s status as a global hub for knowledge and creativity, while advancing the presence of Arabic literature across the world.”

Strengthening the cultural bridge between Greece and the UAE

H.E. Panagiotis Kougiou, Chargé d'Affaires for the Greek Embassy in the UAE expressed his country’s deep appreciation for the recognition and its significance in strengthening the cultural bridge between Greece and the UAE. He highlighted that Greece’s participation; designed by the Ministry of Culture under the General Directorate of Contemporary Culture; will showcase the modern spirit of Greek creativity through a diverse programme of literature, art, music, and dialogue, celebrating both the country’s ancient legacy and its diverse contemporary voices.

During his speech, he stated: “We invite visitors to explore the diverse richness of Greek language, thought, and art, and at the heart of our participation will be our National Pavilion, inspired by ancient Greek architecture. It will bring together 58 Greek publishers and cultural institutions, and will showcase around 600 titles, in both Greek and translated editions. Our participation is also defined by a rich professional and cultural agenda, featuring more than 70 participants across diverse fields of expertise. As the Guest of Honour at SIBF, we reaffirm Greece’s commitment to cultural diplomacy and international dialogue and highlights the deep, growing partnership between our two nations; grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for cultural exchange.”

Broadcasting the sights and sounds of SIBF

H.E. Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, said: “We take pride in our media partnership with the Sharjah Book Authority, bringing the sights and sounds of this major cultural event to the world. The Authority has long been a strategic partner in Sharjah’s cultural project, documenting the emirate’s achievements and highlighting its activities. The Sharjah International Book Fair leads these efforts, restoring the book’s prestige and significance in society.”

He added: “This year, our coverage will be broadcast live from Expo Centre Sharjah with dedicated studios. Sharjah TV will cover the opening ceremony, Sabah Al Sharjah, Amasi, and other daily shows. Al Wusta TV will present From the Fair, while Al Sharqiya TV will air Huna Kitab and social media segments. Sharjah Radio will launch ‘Between You and a Book’ and 15 recorded shows, Pulse 95 Radio will provide three shows and 35 promotional segments, and Quran Radio will contribute to general coverage. The Maraya platform will also broadcast key events live to audiences.”

A meeting point where civilizations and cultures converge

H.E. Mohamed Al Amimi, General Manager of e& UAE, highlighted the significance of the fair and the e&’s ongoing support for cultural development saying: “We are delighted to meet again at a platform that has established itself as one of the largest and most significant book fairs in the world. It has become a stage through which the finest literary and intellectual creations are showcased, bringing together publishers and book lovers from across continents under one roof; a meeting point where civilisations and cultures converge. At e& UAE, we are proud to be the official sponsor of this prestigious event and to continue our partnership in supporting its journey year after year. This commitment stems from our belief that culture and knowledge are the two foundational pillars of development and progress, and that investing in ideas and the written word is an investment in the future and in generations to come.”

Reading as a personal journey

Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF, highlighted the personal and transformative nature of reading, explaining how the relationship between reader and book shapes the experience of knowledge and imagination, saying: Each of us reads in our own way, sees, understands, and remembers in our own way. This is why books remain more than just pages and letters. They are small mirrors, reflecting who we are, not just who wrote them. They reveal a very special relationship between the reader and the book. From this idea comes the theme of the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair: “Between You and a Book.” It is an invitation to rediscover this unique relationship between reader and book, to build personal bridges to knowledge, and to celebrate those moments when reading offers us a chance to learn in a way that is uniquely our own.

Supporting the book by empowering its creators

Mansour Al Hassani highlighted the Fair’s role in empowering knowledge exchange and supporting the global publishing community. He emphasised that promoting books goes beyond reading, extending to all professionals involved in their creation, saying: “The Fair is more than a platform to showcase books; it brings together thousands of publishers, librarians, and cultural professionals from around the world, offering workshops, training, and conferences that explore digital transformation, translation rights, and the future of publishing, while fostering knowledge exchange and international collaboration.”

2,350 publishers and exhibitors from around the world

This year, SIBF will welcome a participation of 2,350 publishers and exhibitors representing 118 countries from around the world. The fair features a comprehensive representation of Arab and international publishers, with 1,224 Arab publishing houses showcasing the richness of regional literature, and 1,126 international publishers bringing global perspectives and diverse voices. Together, these participants offer visitors a unique opportunity to explore a vast array of books, ideas, and cultural expressions, making SIBF one of the most comprehensive and internationally diverse literary gatherings in the world.

300+ cultural events led by 158 speakers

This year’s cultural programme brings together 158 guests from 40 countries, including leading writers, thinkers, artists and intellectuals recognised with major Arab and international awards. The programme features over 300 cultural events, including panel discussions, workshops, and readings that highlight a wide range of creative work across literature, art, and writing. Participants include 66 international guests from 19 countries, 62 Arab guests from 20 countries, and 30 Emirati speakers contributing their insights and experience to the fair’s agenda.

Pre-booked workshops will be offered, in both Arabic and English. Topics include writing thrillers, editing techniques, therapeutic writing and more. The sessions are led by a group of well-known Arab and international writers, including: Mohammed Suleiman Abdulmalik, Abdulwahab Al-Refaie, Dr. Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai, Sangeeta Mehta, and Lisa Dillman.

New additions for SIBF 2025

As part of its efforts to broaden cultural and intellectual engagement in new ways, SIBF 2025 introduces the ‘Pop-Up Academy’, and this interactive platform will feature 24 sessions led by influencers and specialists across literature, media, art and technology.

The fair will also feature the UK’s ‘Poetry Pharmacy’, an interactive concept where visitors receive personalised “prescriptions” of poetry tailored to their needs, delivered in specially designed bottles with bilingual Arabic and English labels, transforming poetry into a playful and therapeutic experience.

Additionally, SIBF 2025 will include the ‘Podcast Station’ for the first time, hosting a selection of well-known Arabic podcast programmes including Asmar from Saudi Arabia, Karakpodcast from Oman and Kirsi Al Ithnayn from the UAE.

Emirati and Arab speakers

SIBF 2025 brings together an exceptional selection of literary and intellectual talent from across the Arab world, showcasing the creativity, insight, and diversity of voices shaping the region’s cultural ecosystem. The fair hosts a distinguished group of Emirati writers, thinkers, and poets, including H.E. Issa Yousef, Director of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority; Dr. Sultan Al Ameemi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers and Authors Union; Ahmed Al Jasmi, actor and producer; Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director of the Future Studies Centre at the University of Dubai and President of the Robotics and Automation Association; Dr. Hamad bin Seray, historian and researcher; Dr. Fahd Al Maamari, writer and researcher; and poet and director Nujoom Al Ghanem, among others.

Expanding the cultural dialogue further, SIBF 2025 also welcomes a prominent roster of Arab authors, specialists, and artists, including renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass; Egyptian Mo Gawdat; Egyptian writer and actor Khaled El Sawy; Tunisian writer, actor and director Dhafer L’Abidine; Kuwaiti writer and novelist Abdulwahab Al Rifai; Lebanese writer Jumana Haddad Jordanian writer and archaeologist Zeidan Kafafi; Saudi writer and media figure Mohammed Reda Nasrallah; Moroccan writer Dr. Hassan Aourid; Shukri Mabkhout, Tunisian academic and novelist; and Iraqi historian and writer Dr. Mohammad Jassim Al Mashhadani, President of the Arab Historians Association.

International authors and academics

International literary and cultural figures also feature prominently, from Nigeria’s award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi to Italy’s physicist and author Prof. Carlo Rovelli, Ireland’s Booker Prize-winning novelist Paul Lynch, the UK’s psychologist and bestselling author Dr. Julie Smith, and the USA’s global content creator Armen Adamjan. India’s author and content creator Prajakta Koli, UK/Australia’s science writer Gaia Vince, UK archaeologist and co-author of ‘The Dawn of Everything’ David Wengrow, and Canadian thriller writer Jennifer Hillier further enrich the fair’s global presence.

Poetry cafe: celebrating language and rhythm

The cultural programme at SIBF 2025 will include a series of poetry evenings that bring together voices from across the world in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, Greek, Russian, Urdu, Punjabi, Tagalog, Malayalam, and more. The programme features poets such as Hamad Al Braidi from Qatar and Saeed Al Mani’ from Saudi Arabia, alongside Siozou Danai and Zafeiropoulou Eleni (Greek), Saara Ali (English), Ataul Haq Qasmi (Urdu), Syed Suleman Gilani (Punjabi), Luna Sicat Cleto (Tagalog), K. Satchidanandan (Malayalam), and Mikhail Levantovsky and Maksim Zamshev (Russian).

Thriller Festival from November 8-11

As part of its 44th edition, SIBF will host the 4th edition of the ‘Thriller Festival’ from November 8-11, in collaboration with Thriller Festival New York. The event offers fans of mystery literature a chance to engage with more than 13 international experts, including renowned authors, literary agents, and screenwriters.

Featured guests include British novelist Araminta Hall, Icelandic writers Ragnar Jónasson and Eva Björg, American authors Matt Witten, Stacy Willingham, and Daniel J. Miller, Pakistani novelist Omar Shahid Hamid, and Canadian author Jennifer Hillier. Through panel discussions and hands-on workshops, attendees will explore the latest trends in mystery, detective, and thriller writing, with a focus on narrative techniques and plot development in contemporary fiction. The edition this year will also host an interactive theatrical performance titled ‘Murder in the Majlis’, featuring students from the American University of Sharjah.

42 events at the Cookery Corner with 15 world chefs

The Cookery Corner brings together global flavours and cultural storytelling through 42 events led by 15 chefs from 14 countries. Among the featured culinary masters are Philip Khoury, Mama Wafaa, Noor Murad, Hawa Hassan and Suzana Velasoso, who will share their culinary techniques and food experiences. The sessions turn cooking into a shared language, revealing the stories and traditions behind the world’s diverse cuisines.

Greece Guest of Honour Programme

Greece’s Guest of Honour programme at SIBF 2025 will offer a diverse celebration and showcase of cultural exchange, bringing the ancient and modern spirit of Greece to Sharjah. A highlight will be the Greek National Pavilion, echoing the grandeur of Greek temples, where visitors can browse over 600 titles from 58 publishers, with a spotlight on GreekLit’s translation initiative; as well as the immersive “Greek Literature: The Long Journey” exhibition.

More than 70 Greek literary and cultural professionals will share their expertise through talks and workshops and animate the agenda with musical performances, theatre inspired by Yannis Ritsos, children’s workshops on the Greek language, and Arabic renditions of literary gems. Collaborative sessions between Greek and Emirati creators will also facilitate lively dialogue, while a number of chefs including Alexandros Sperchos will treat guests to an authentic taste of Greece’s culinary heritage.

Publishers' Training Programme with NYU

The 44th edition of the fair includes a Publisher’s Training on the 1st of November, organised in collaboration with New York University (NYU). It brings together 161 publishers from across the world, including 75 from Africa. The training focuses on three core areas: managing audio content and building strategies for audio publishing; scaling family-run businesses into global brands; and exploring new approaches to international sales and distribution. Sessions will be led by industry experts, including Amanda Datchernio, Brooke O’Donnell, and Mariana Vigued, who will share practical insights on modern publishing systems and strategies to strengthen the global presence of Arab and African publishers.

The 15th Sharjah Publishers Conference

The 15th Sharjah Publishers Conference will take place from November 2-4, bringing together representatives of publishing houses, literary agents and industry experts. The three-day event features 30 workshops and roundtable discussions addressing key issues and challenges facing the publishing sector. It also includes one-on-one business meetings to facilitate deals and explore new partnerships. Key speakers include Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA; Madeline McIntosh; Vaidon Gregorios Kidoniatis; among others who will share insights on the future of publishing worldwide.

The 12th Sharjah International Library Conference

Running in conjunction with SIBF, the 12th Sharjah International Library Conference will take place from November 8-10, organised by SBA in partnership with the American Library Association (ALA). The event will bring together over 400 participants from around the world, including librarians and information professionals from academic, public, school, government, and private institutions. The conference provides a platform for knowledge exchange, professional development, and discussions on the latest trends and innovations in library science and the promotion of reading culture globally.

Visitor Services during SIBF 2025

To ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all attendees, SIBF will also offer a range of visitor services. Maritime transport connects Dubai to Sharjah Aquarium Station, while designated parking is available at Al Qasba and the Sharjah Aquarium, with shuttle services to Expo Centre Sharjah. Additional parking will also be provided at the Expo Centre Sharjah’s multi-storey facility and surrounding areas, complemented by shuttle buses from key gathering points for convenient access to the fair.

Official partners supporting SIBF 2025’s success

SIBF 2025 is supported by a distinguished group of official partners, each contributing to the fair’s success and reach. E& serves as the Official Partner; Arada as the Development Partner; and Invest Bank and Bank of Sharjah join as Banking Partners. Sharjah Broadcasting Authority takes on the role of Official Media Partner, delivering comprehensive coverage of the event; and AD Media also joins as a Media Partner; while Expo Centre Sharjah and Sharjah Airport are the Strategic Partners; Trends contributes as the Knowledge Partner; and Central Finance joins as the Fintech Partner.