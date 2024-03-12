Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics, the organizing committee of the Global Project Management Forum announces the launch of the third edition of the forum under the theme "We Achieve the Dream: Leadership, Empowerment, Sustainability", scheduled to be held from June 2 to 3 in Riyadh.

The forum aims to discuss the best practices, experiences, and latest developments in the field of project management across various sectors, as well as exchange opinions, views, and creative ideas on the successful implementation of major projects.

Eng. Badr M. Burshaid, President of Project Management Institute - KSA Chapter, and the Global Project Management Forum, emphasized the distinguished position that the forum has been able to achieve over the past two consecutive years. It has become a global platform that attracts elite experts, speakers, project managers, and decision-makers in the project management sector from around the world.

Bourshaid stated: "The Global Project Management Forum has succeeded in enhancing the position and leading role that Saudi Arabia has distinguished itself with in the world of colossal and futuristic projects, since the 2016 launch of Saudi Vision 2030. Since its inception, the forum annually attracts project leaders from around the world, including thought and business leaders, academics, professional and technical managers, as well as major organizations and institutions, to exchange knowledge and experiences and to review the best practices and applications for success and excellence in management, leadership, and empowerment. This contributes to the implementation of government initiatives aimed at making Riyadh one of the most sustainable and economically significant cities in the world."

The forum targets a wide audience across government and private sectors, semi-governmental sectors, engineering, contracting, and procurement companies, startups, construction and infrastructure firms, entrepreneurs, executive managers, project managers, strategic managers, developers, project management office managers, project management consultants, and technology providers.

The Global Project Management Forum aims to empower women, professionals, and ambitious youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in project management. This is achieved by highlighting key topics in the economy, foresight and governance, work methods and value chains, large-scale projects and sustainable social impact, digital transformation, uses of artificial intelligence, soft skills, and other related topics in project management. It supports the global sustainability system and empowers global leadership.

The forum will be accompanied by an interactive exhibition over the course of the two days, in which various entities representing diverse local and international economic sectors will participate. Additionally, the forum will organize numerous practical workshops facilitated and presented by experts in the field, coupled with accredited professional development units.

