Dubai, UAE – The 2nd Arab Housing and Community Development Forum is set to take place on October 2-3, 2024, at the Movenpick Al Bustan, Dubai, UAE, bringing together key stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss and drive forward innovative housing solutions across the region. This year’s forum, under the theme "Elevating the Region’s Housing and Quality of Life through Innovation and Sustainability," will address critical challenges and opportunities in the housing sector, focusing on affordable housing, net-zero homes, luxury living, 3D-printed homes, and smart homes.

The forum is recognized as a pivotal event in the region, attracting thought leaders and decision-makers who are shaping the future of housing and community development in the Arab world. The event will provide a platform for high-level discussions, knowledge exchange, and networking among top-tier professionals from various sectors, including government, real estate, construction, and urban planning.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable housing solutions, the forum will feature Mohammed Hassan AlShehhi, Assistant CEO - Housing Sector, of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE), as a key speaker. MBRHE, the official Host Partner of the event, has been at the forefront of driving innovative housing projects that meet the needs of diverse communities across the UAE.

Mohammed Hassan AlShehhi, Assistant CEO - Housing Sector, of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, reaffirmed the organization's steadfast commitment to supporting and developing the housing sector in Dubai to meet the growing and diverse needs of its citizens. AlShehhi stated, "At MBRHE, we are dedicated to implementing comprehensive and sustainable housing projects aims to provide a modern living environment that enhances the quality of life for residents, in line with the projected population growth of the Emirate."

AlShehhi further emphasized the importance of partnerships between the public and private sectors to achieve Dubai's future vision, saying, "Innovation and modern technology are vital factors in improving project efficiency and reducing costs, contributing to greater flexibility in the real estate market and increasing the diversity of housing options available to citizens. We always strive to adopt the best global practices in housing by closely collaborating with local and international partners to achieve sustainable development and enhance social and economic cohesion in Dubai."

He concluded by reiterating that the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment will continue its diligent efforts to realize the Emirate's vision of being one of the best cities to live and work in, through the provision of innovative and sustainable housing solutions that meet the aspirations of its citizens and contribute to building a brighter and more sustainable future.

The 2nd Arab Housing and Community Development Forum will also showcase groundbreaking projects and technological advancements in the housing sector. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from successful case studies, explore the latest trends, and engage in strategic discussions on how to overcome the pressing housing challenges faced by the region.

Among the key sessions planned for the forum are:

The Next Frontier of Housing: Exploring the future of housing in the Arab region with a focus on innovation and technology.

Affordable Housing Initiatives: Strategies and policies for making housing accessible to all segments of society.

Net-Zero and Sustainable Living: Implementing green building practices and reducing carbon footprints in housing projects.

Luxury Living and Community Development: Balancing high-end living with sustainable community development.

3D-Printed and Modular Homes: Revolutionizing construction techniques for faster, cost-effective housing solutions.

Smart Home: Integrating technology into homes to enhance the quality of life.

The event is expected to attract over 300 delegates, including senior government officials, developers, investors, architects, urban planners, and sustainability experts, all coming together to chart a path towards a more sustainable and innovative housing sector in the Arab world.

Registration is now open, and interested parties are encouraged to secure their spot early to ensure participation in this landmark event.

For more information and to register, please visit https://arabhousingforum.com/.

