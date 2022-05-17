Dubai: – The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy to the United Arab Emirates, the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, the Employers’ Association for Italian engineering, architectural and technical economic consulting organisations (OICE) and Air Tech Italy (Leading Trade Association representing Italian companies specialized in supplying products, technologies and services for airports and air-traffic control), is proud to be featuring 28 Italian exhibitors in its largest ever presence at the Airport Show 2022.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, President and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, the Airport Show will take place from May 17 to 19, 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The present and future of UAE infrastructure could see a strong Italian input becoming a highly preferred provider and partner for infrastructure projects participating in a path that has already been undertaken, which clearly heads towards a new, green mobility and a digital transformation. Indeed, the Italian airport infrastructure industry has remained strong and successful despite the complications caused by the pandemic. Current predictions for the rest of 2022 foresee that it will continue to remain prosperous, further securing Italy’s position as one of the world leaders in airport infrastructure.

Italian expertise on offer during the event will include companies specializing in valve and part manufacturing, information and communication technologies, lights and warning beacons and other aviation equipment, technologies and engineering solutions.

The Airport Show provides the ideal platform for Italian aviation and technology companies to develop their presence in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, showcase their expertise in airport technology and related services, and form connections with key decision-makers in the GCC.

Italy is also proud to have two distinguished associations present at the event: OICE and Air Tech Italy. OICE is the employer’s association that represents more than 400 Italian engineering, architectural and technical companies, while Air Tech Italy is the companies’ association specialised in supplying products, technologies and services for airports and air-traffic control. Both have endless expertise, knowledge, and information to share with the thousands of visitors at the Airport Show 2022.

Amedeo Scarpa, Trade Commissioner to the UAE, commented: “As the world emerges from the pandemic, internationalisation within the engineering, architecture and technical-economic consultancy industries remains more vital than ever. Therefore, for OICE, Air Tech Italy and their associated companies, attending the Airport Show 2022 will be an extremely valuable opportunity. We are excited to give each of the 28 exhibiting companies the chance to maximise the success of their businesses. It is also an enlightening way of learning more about infrastructure projects in the UAE airport sector and the wider area (including the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia), enhancing Italy’s technological abilities and fostering useful contacts for business development. After the success of the hybrid event in 2021, the UAE’s Italian Embassy, the Consulate General in Dubai and the Dubai offices of ICE are proud to support OICE and Air Tech Italy in this project and discover more about the future of sustainability, digitalisation and urban air mobility across the world.”

Roberto Carpaneto, Vice President of the OICE, noted: "Italian consultancy and engineering companies have worked in over 80 major airports in Italy and in the world. We have top capabilities in the airport industry appreciated all over the world: we provide project management and integrated engineering services; we manage the entire project to achieve the required quality goals and we have a special attention to the local content. The Airport Show and the UAE, thanks to its strategic position, represent a good opportunity for our Italian companies to create new business opportunities among key countries such as GCC, Africa and Asia. OICE, as institutional Association, can assist regional airport developers or authorities to access its 400 member companies.”

“Demonstrating an Italian supply of integrated solutions and projects in the airport sector are examples of excellence for international clients and airport managers interested in products and technologies designed to create high standards of security and digitization, as well as improve sustainability" – explains Mr Giulio De Carli, President of Air Tech Italy.

“Participation in the Dubai Airport Show will help our companies to recover in a market of strong uncertainty. With increasing normalization of social and economic life following the pandemic, geopolitical changes have created new scenarios in which our industrial system must help new planning and overcome challenges, whilst discovering new markets and opportunities.”

For more information about ICE Dubai, please email dubai@ice.it. For more about OICE please email international@oice.it or find them on social media @OICE. For more about Air Tech Italy, please email management@airtechitaly.com.

-Ends-

Media Inquiries

Cosmopole Consultancy

English: jean@cosmopole.com

Arabic: rabih@cosmopole.com

About the Italian Trade Agency

ITA - Italian Trade Agency is the Governmental agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. With a motivated and modern organization and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion, and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses. Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world.

The network. Through its headquarters in Rome, an office in Milan, and a global network of 79 offices in 65 countries, linked to Italian embassies and consulates, the Italian Trade Agency provides information, assistance, promotion, training and cooperation in the industrial, consumer goods and services sectors. The Italian Trade Agency collaborates with Italian Regions, Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Trade Associations and other public and private organizations.