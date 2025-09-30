Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 11th edition of the International Arabic Language Conference is set to take place from October 22 to 24, 2025. The conference will bring together participants from more than 85 countries, including scholars, researchers, and officials representing governmental, non-governmental, and international organisations.

Regarded as the largest global academic gathering dedicated to promoting the Arabic language, the conference will feature nearly 800 peer-reviewed research papers and studies, presented across 122 scientific sessions, each hosting six speakers. Additionally, eight main sessions will convene leading decision-makers from ministries, universities, and relevant institutions.

Global initiatives

This year’s edition is expected to unveil several international initiatives. Among them is the “Arabic Language Month,” endorsed by Arab ministers of foreign affairs and education. The initiative seeks to address challenges of identity and Arab integration within school curricula across 22 Arab nations. It will also spotlight 2,200 creative works, with the top 100 set to be honoured on March 22, marking the anniversary of the founding of the League of Arab States.

Another key announcement will be the launch of the “International Arab University for Science Education,” designed to address challenges in scientific translation, academic communication, and education in national languages across the Arab world. The initiative will be advanced in cooperation with global platforms and specialised companies.

Academic dialogue and global engagement

The programme will include academic meetings bringing together heads of Arabic language departments from universities worldwide, both native and non-native. Sessions will explore academic coordination, institutional accreditation, and the integration of technology and artificial intelligence in Arabic language education. Other areas of discussion will include pedagogical development and interdisciplinary approaches to language instruction.

Serving as a global platform for knowledge-driven policymaking, the conference aims to launch impactful initiatives, strengthen Arabic digital content, bridge the gap between the language and modern disciplines, and advance international academic collaboration through student and faculty exchanges, as well as peer-reviewed publications.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Dr. Ali Mousa, Secretary General of the Arabic Language International Council, said, “The 11th International Arabic Language Conference is a strategic milestone that aligns with a long-term vision to position Arabic as a central component in the educational, cultural, and developmental strategies of Arab countries. It represents a transformative stage in how Arabic is harnessed as a knowledge and strategic resource to build a more integrated future in education, research, and innovation. With participation from over 85 countries and numerous international institutions, the future of Arabic is a global matter that requires sustained collaboration, institutional partnerships, and systematic investment in content, technology, and scientific research.”

The 11th International Arabic Language Conference is set to highlight Arabic’s role as a unifying civilisational and human asset. With broad participation from academics and policymakers, the conference will serve as a strategic platform for cultural and academic dialogue and reaffirm Arabic’s global standing as a language of knowledge, heritage, and innovation.

For registration and further information, please visit:

https://alarabiahconferences.org