Annual industry gathering brings together traders, regulators, industry bodies, and exchanges to discuss future of the gold and precious metals industry

DPMC 2022 being held against backdrop of evolving international trade flows, rising interest rates and the recent adoption of the UAE Good Delivery Standard

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced that the 10th edition of the annual Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC) will be held on 22 November 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.

Over the last decade, DPMC has established itself as one of the most important and highly anticipated events on the international precious metals, gems, and jewellery industry calendar.

This year’s edition will bring together a plethora of speakers and participants from industry, government, regulators, policymakers, traders, exchanges, academia and other stakeholders from across the globe to discuss the most critical challenges and opportunities facing the precious metals industry today.

From the impact of technology, geopolitics and international trade agreements, through to the increasing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, DPMC 2022 will explore how the gold and precious metals industry can best position itself to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “This year’s Dubai Precious Metals Conference is taking place against a backdrop of a shifting trade landscape and rising interest rates which are having a profound impact on precious metals markets. The UAE is playing a critical role for global industry through reform and mainstreaming supply lines, with the recent adoption of the UAE Good Delivery Standard and support for the artisanal gold mining sector – particularly in Africa. As we mark the 10th edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference, DMCC is looking forward to welcoming the world’s leading experts from around the world to Dubai, to share ideas and discuss ways to make global precious metals markets more transparent, efficient and liquid.”

DPMC 2022 speakers include:

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC

David Tait, Chief Executive Officer, World Gold Council

Arvind Sahay, Chairman, India Gold Policy Centre at IIM Ahmedabad

Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, India

Rhona O'Connell, Head of Market Analysis EMEA & Asia at StoneX Group Inc

Huang Xia, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy, Great Lakes Region of Africa

Chandraprakash D Siroya, Vice Chairman - Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group

Louis Maréchal, OECD, Sector lead, Minerals & Extractives

Safeya AlSafi, Director of Anti-Money Laundering Department, UAE Ministry of Economy

Jeffrey Rhodes, Founder & Managing Consultant, Rhodes Precious Metals Consultancy DMCC

Güzhan Gülay, Executive Vice President, Borsa Istanbul

Yang Lu, Director, Metals Products, CME Group

The full list of speakers at DPMC can also be viewed at: https://www.dpmc.ae/speakers.

For additional information about the conference and to access the full agenda, please visit: https://www.dpmc.ae/

