In-light with Ericsson’s Champions 4.0 Network collaboration with the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), a joint panel discussion and workshop took place around Industry 4.0 at the Swedish Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event addressed regional drivers of digital transformation and the enabling role technology plays in digitalizing various industries in the country.

Panelists included HE Sarah Al Amiri, UAE’s Minister of State for Advanced Technology, HE Tomas Eneroth, Sweden’s Minister for Infrastructure, and Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa. The panel focused on UAE’s strategic initiatives such as Operation 300bn and Net Zero 2050, with HE Sarah Al Amiri sharing the various policies in place to realize these ambitions. Digitalization’s impact on UAE’s ICT and transportation infrastructure was also highlighted, with HE Tomas Eneroth sharing the catalysts for a more digitalized and sustainable transport sector.

Speaking at the event, HE Sarah Al Amiri said: “Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies are essential to a modern industrial sector that meets global standards. There are numerous companies across several sectors that have transformed their business with the use of artificial intelligence, blockchain and other digital technologies. The Champions 4.0 Network, 12 national and multinational companies that are leading in the development and adoption of advanced technology, will be showcasing the successful uses of fourth-generation technologies in industry, and advising on their integration. With the world entering a transformative era of digitalization brought about by Industry 4.0, collaboration with industry-leading partners like Ericsson is paramount to ensuring the successful accelerated deployment of I4.0 technology in the UAE.”

H.E. Tomas Eneroth, the Kingdom of Sweden’s Minister for Transport, commented: “A private sector with a strong commitment to digital and green innovation and good cooperation between industry and politics has been crucial for making Sweden a world-leading climate nation. By spreading positive examples and exporting green innovation, we can reduce global emissions while creating new jobs.”

Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, commented: “At Ericsson we have a vision of a world where limitless connectivity improves lives, redefines business and pioneers a sustainable future. We aspire to make this vision a reality across the world by reaching new connectivity milestones globally and here in the UAE. We look forward to continuing this journey, strengthening collaboration with our customers and partners in the industry to realize Industry 4.0 in the UAE, leveraging the power of new technologies such as 5G, IoT and the cloud to transform every sector and paving the way for an intelligent, sustainable, and connected future for the UAE.”

The panel discussion was followed by a workshop led by Ericsson’s global and regional experts in which they highlighted global findings on enterprise digitalization maturity, Ericsson’s private 5G networks, and 5G-enhanced manufacturing in UAE.

